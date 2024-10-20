Neighbours, M. Joseph each gets 2 points, lift Blues past Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho had two assists and Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves for the Hurricanes (2-2-0), who defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena on Friday.

"These are the tough losses because you probably deserved better," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "You played pretty well. It is what it is. You're going to have to move on and pick up the pieces tomorrow and get ready for the next one.

“In general, you've got to like what we did tonight. I don't know what the chances ended up [being], but I'm sure it was pretty lopsided. It certainly felt that way. We did a lot of good things. A couple things didn't go our way, and we weren't able to score.”

Carolina erased a 3-1 third-period deficit with two goals in a 1:18 span. Shayne Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal at 1:39 on a wrist shot from the blue line to make it 3-2, and Jack Roslovic tied it 3-3 at 2:57 on a slap shot from the top of the right circle.

"We played a great first period and a great third period," Brind'Amour said. "We came back in the third really well and took a breather, turned the puck over in the neutral zone and they went in and scored on their chance."