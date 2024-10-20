ST. LOUIS -- Mathieu Joseph and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Enterprise Center on Saturday.
Neighbours, M. Joseph each gets 2 points, lift Blues past Hurricanes
Hofer makes 37 saves for St. Louis; Svechnikov has goal, assist for Carolina
Dylan Holloway scored his first goal with the Blues, Philip Broberg extended his point streak to six games and Joel Hofer made 37 saves for St. Louis (4-2-0), which has won two straight.
"I thought as a whole, our group in the second period was committed to playing to the goal line and it allowed our forwards to get in on the forecheck, get our 'D' more active to keep pucks alive on the walls," Blues coach Drew Bannister said. "Then the offensive opportunities started to come for us."
Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho had two assists and Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves for the Hurricanes (2-2-0), who defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena on Friday.
"These are the tough losses because you probably deserved better," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "You played pretty well. It is what it is. You're going to have to move on and pick up the pieces tomorrow and get ready for the next one.
“In general, you've got to like what we did tonight. I don't know what the chances ended up [being], but I'm sure it was pretty lopsided. It certainly felt that way. We did a lot of good things. A couple things didn't go our way, and we weren't able to score.”
Carolina erased a 3-1 third-period deficit with two goals in a 1:18 span. Shayne Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal at 1:39 on a wrist shot from the blue line to make it 3-2, and Jack Roslovic tied it 3-3 at 2:57 on a slap shot from the top of the right circle.
"We played a great first period and a great third period," Brind'Amour said. "We came back in the third really well and took a breather, turned the puck over in the neutral zone and they went in and scored on their chance."
Kasperi Kapanen gave St. Louis a 4-3 lead at 4:26 of the third period, driving past Brent Burns to the front of the net and beating Kochetkov high on the glove side.
"I think it was kind of just a broken play," Kapanen said. "Lucky enough I had quite a bit of speed there and just tried to kind of poke it to myself and backhand, forehand, high glove. That's what I'm used to doing. Happy it went in."
St. Louis scored three goals in 3:09 in the second period after trailing 1-0.
Joseph tied it 1-1 at 10:22 on a turnaround wrist shot from the slot.
"[Brayden Schenn] held it down there and makes a pass after and it kind of missed me by not much and went back to ‘P.O.’ [Joseph] and he did a good play after that," Mathieu Joseph said. "I was just in the right place and turned the right way and happy it went in."
Neighbours made it 2-1 at 11:35 on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle after Zack Bolduc forced a turnover along the boards.
Holloway scored his first goal with the Blues to make it 3-1 at 13:31 on a between-the-legs shot that trickled past Kochetkov before it was tapped in.
"I felt like that was the only thing I could do," Holloway said. "I was in tight, so I figured, ‘Why not try it?’ I've had some chances the last couple games and [it’s] nice to see one go in.
"I just had to make sure. I just wanted that one bad, so I'm happy to see it go in."
Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes an early 1-0 lead at 1:21 of the first period when he slammed Aho’s cross-crease pass into the net after a great forechecking effort by Seth Jarvis.
Hofer kept the Blues in the game, making 18 saves in the first when the Hurricanes outshot St. Louis 19-4.
"We dominated in the first and it was pretty evident," Gostisbehere said. "We come out [in the second] and I personally take two stupid penalties and it gets their top guys going. They're going to feel the puck, and they're going to start getting their confidence with the game. We had a couple lapses here and there, took a couple shifts off and we're chasing the game after that."
NOTES: Broberg's six-game season-opening point streak (one goal, five assists) ties a Blues franchise record for the longest season-opening point streak by a defenseman. ... Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns took a puck off the side of his neck in the third period, and Svechnikov was hit in the leg by a teammate's shot in the third. Both ultimately finished the game, but Brind'Amour said they would be reevaluated on Sunday. ... Gostisbehere has scored in three straight games for the Hurricanes.