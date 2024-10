Down 1-0 in the second period, Blues defenseman Pierre-Olivier received a puck up top and passed it to Blues captain Brayden Schenn in front of the net, who then passed the puck to Mathieu who was right next to him. Mathieu took the puck and spun around for a wrist shot in front of the net and tied the game 1-1.

Their parents were grinning ear-to-ear as they cheered and fist pumped in the stands.

On Thursday, the proud parents got to see their sons play together for the first time in their hockey careers during the Blues 1-0 overtime win against the New York Islanders.