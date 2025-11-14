Blues to host Pucks for Autism on Nov. 15

The St. Louis Blues will host a Pucks for Autism game on Friday, Nov. 15 from 1-2 p.m. before the team faces off against the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

Pucks for Autism brings together a network of people to support the autism community, giving participants the unique opportunity to play a hockey game in an NHL venue. Friends and family of the participants will watch the game from the stands, cheering on the players as they boost recognition and raise money to support autism research and acceptance.

Saturday's event will mark the fourth time Pucks for Autism has held a game in St. Louis. The organization has held events at more than 15 NHL venues to date.

The Blues have also partnered with Easterseals Midwest to host an Autism Acceptance Night on April 9 vs. Winnipeg. Fans that purchase a special theme ticket will receive a Blues lunchbox. Easterseals supports more than 25,000 people annually across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas through life-changing programs for autism, employment, health and more.

Click here to learn more and/or purchase tickets for Autism Awareness Night.