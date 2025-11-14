Blues to host Pucks for Autism on Nov. 15

pucks_for_autism_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will host a Pucks for Autism game on Friday, Nov. 15 from 1-2 p.m. before the team faces off against the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

Pucks for Autism brings together a network of people to support the autism community, giving participants the unique opportunity to play a hockey game in an NHL venue. Friends and family of the participants will watch the game from the stands, cheering on the players as they boost recognition and raise money to support autism research and acceptance.

Saturday's event will mark the fourth time Pucks for Autism has held a game in St. Louis. The organization has held events at more than 15 NHL venues to date.

The Blues have also partnered with Easterseals Midwest to host an Autism Acceptance Night on April 9 vs. Winnipeg. Fans that purchase a special theme ticket will receive a Blues lunchbox. Easterseals supports more than 25,000 people annually across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas through life-changing programs for autism, employment, health and more.

Click here to learn more and/or purchase tickets for Autism Awareness Night.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: Nov. 14 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: Blues vs. Flyers

Binnington named MAC's Sports Personality of the Year

Binnington makes 38 saves, Blues edge Flames

Binnington sets record for games played by a Blues goalie

Celebrate Louie's birthday and give back with the Blues Toy Drive

Blues and Lyft announce nonexclusive rideshare partnership

Skinner recalled from Springfield

Wright scores in OT, Kraken rally to defeat Blues

Blues honor service members at Salute to Military Night on Nov. 11

Hofer makes 28 saves, Blues shut out Sabres

Ovechkin scores 900th goal, Capitals score 6 in win over Blues

Lucic joins Springfield on professional tryout

McDavid reaches 1,100 NHL points in Oilers loss to Blues

Blues acquire Rosen in trade with Capitals

Greaves helps Blue Jackets defeat Blues for 4th win in row

Sherwood scores hat trick for Canucks in shootout win against Blues

Dvorsky recalled from Springfield