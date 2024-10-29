Blues sign Toropchenko to 1-year extension

toropchenko_closeup
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Alexey Toropchenko to a one-year contract extension worth $1.7 million.

Toropchenko, 25, was originally drafted by the Blues in the fourth round, No. 113 overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Overall, the Moscow, Russia, native has appeared in 186 regular-season games with the Blues, posting 43 points (26 goals, 17 assists) and 64 penalty minutes. He has also tallied two assists in 12 postseason games.

This season, Toropchenko has collected one assist and seven penalty minutes in seven games.

