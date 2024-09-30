Blues sign Alexandrov to one-year contract

alexandrov_nikita_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Nikita Alexandrov to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000 NHL / $150,000 AHL).

Alexandrov, 24, appeared in 23 regular-season games with the Blues last season, posting two assists. He also dressed in seven regular-season games for the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, recording seven points (three goals, four assists).

Overall, the Burgwedel, Germany native has totaled nine points (three goals, six assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 51 career regular-season games with the Blues.

Alexandrov was originally drafted by the team in the second round, No. 62 overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

