Blues release 2024-25 giveaways and theme nights

The St. Louis Blues announced today their 2024-25 promotional calendar, including several new and returning theme nights, as well as fan-favorite giveaways.

Fans can secure their seats for promotional games beginning Thursday, Aug. 22, when all single-game tickets for the 2024-25 regular season go on sale at 10 a.m. at stlouisblues.com and ticketmaster.com.

Fans that register to receive Blues Note-Worthy Offer email communications will get early access to purchase single-game tickets beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 21. To register for presale access, visit stlouisblues.com/subscribe.

The Blues 2024-25 theme night schedule is a mix of fresh and exciting themes, as well as returning favorites. New theme nights include Country Music Night on Nov. 7, featuring a Blues cowboy hat; Hoops & Hockey on Dec. 15, featuring a Blues retro basketball jersey; Hello Kitty Night on Jan. 23, featuring a Blues Hello Kitty plush; and Peanuts Night on April 3, celebrating Snoopy’s 75th anniversary with a Snoopy bobblehead.

The Blues will continue their support for community causes through a variety of nights such as Pink at the Rink on Oct. 19, featuring a pink long-sleeve hoodie, and Hockey Fights Cancer on Dec. 12, featuring a quarter-zip pullover, both presented by Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine; and First Responder Night on March 23, featuring a police, fire and EMT t-shirt.