Blues release 2024-25 giveaways and theme nights

binnington_starwars2
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues announced today their 2024-25 promotional calendar, including several new and returning theme nights, as well as fan-favorite giveaways.

Fans can secure their seats for promotional games beginning Thursday, Aug. 22, when all single-game tickets for the 2024-25 regular season go on sale at 10 a.m. at stlouisblues.com and ticketmaster.com.

Fans that register to receive Blues Note-Worthy Offer email communications will get early access to purchase single-game tickets beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 21. To register for presale access, visit stlouisblues.com/subscribe.

The Blues 2024-25 theme night schedule is a mix of fresh and exciting themes, as well as returning favorites. New theme nights include Country Music Night on Nov. 7, featuring a Blues cowboy hat; Hoops & Hockey on Dec. 15, featuring a Blues retro basketball jersey; Hello Kitty Night on Jan. 23, featuring a Blues Hello Kitty plush; and Peanuts Night on April 3, celebrating Snoopy’s 75th anniversary with a Snoopy bobblehead.

The Blues will continue their support for community causes through a variety of nights such as Pink at the Rink on Oct. 19, featuring a pink long-sleeve hoodie, and Hockey Fights Cancer on Dec. 12, featuring a quarter-zip pullover, both presented by Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine; and First Responder Night on March 23, featuring a police, fire and EMT t-shirt.

Binnington reveals Promotions and Theme Night schedule

Additional returning fan-favorites include Star Wars Night on Jan. 3, Cardinals Night presented by Scott Credit Union on March 25 and Superhero Night presented by CarShield on April 1.

For a full list of current theme nights, and to purchase theme night tickets which include the unique specialty item associated with the night, visit stlouisblues.com/theme.

The Blues’ giveaway schedule includes must-haves for Blues fan such as the 2024-25 wall calendar (all fans) presented by Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers for the home opener on Oct. 15; a Blues jersey hoodie (first 12,000 fans) presented by Ameren Missouri on Oct. 22; a Jake Neighbours Winter Classic bobblehead (first 12,000 fans) presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar on Dec. 17; a 2025 Blues Hall of Fame commemorative banner (first 12,000 fans) presented by First Community Credit Union on Jan. 25; a Barclay plush (first 3,000 kids ages 15 and under) presented by Build-a-Bear Workshop on Feb. 23; and a mystery decades hat (first 12,000 fans) presented by Ticketmaster on March 20.

The remainder of the 2024-25 giveaway schedule can be found at stlouisblues.com/promotions.

In addition to single-game tickets, fans can purchase a full or half-season ticket plan, or one of two 13-game mini-plan options. Blues ticket plans include a host of great benefits, including flexible payment options and merchandise discounts.

New this season and available for purchase beginning today, the Hat Trick Subscription program provides fans with a ticket to three pre-set games per month for one low price. The subscription renews each month, but when fans need a little more flexibility to accommodate their busy schedule, they can opt out and pick the subscription back up when they are ready. Individual Hat Trick Subscription subscribers can also link their accounts to friends or family members to secure adjacent seats. Fans who sign up for the Hat Trick Subscription by Sept. 27 will receive a bonus preseason game in October.

For more details and information on all Blues ticket packages, visit stlouisblues.com/tickets.

Related Content

Promotions

Theme Tickets

Single-game tickets on sale Aug. 22

News Feed

Single-game tickets on sale Aug. 22

Blues & Brews set for Sept. 20 at Anheuser-Busch Brewery

2024-25 Schedule Preview: 5 Key Road Trips

Dvorsky says making Blues roster out of training camp 'all up to me'

Blues add Joseph brothers, Stars duo in quest for return to playoffs

2024-25 Schedule: Superstar matchups coming to St. Louis

Julien 'turned out to be a good fit' as Blues assistant

Blues announce transfer of partial ownership interest

Krug diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in left ankle

Suter agrees to 1-year contract with Blues

Blues enter multi-year affiliation agreement with Florida Everblades

Blues sign Pierre-Olivier Joseph to one-year contract

Jiricek signs 3-year entry level contract

Buchnevich signs 6-year contract extension

Blues get Faksa from Dallas, Joseph from Ottawa

Schueneman signs one-year, two-way contract with Blues

Blues release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Blues sign Kapanen to one-year contract