Single-game tickets on sale Aug. 22

celebration_single_game
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for preseason and regular season games will be available online at ticketmaster.com (subject to availability).

Fans that register to receive Blues Note-Worthy Offer email communications will get early access to purchase single-game tickets beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 21. To register to receive emails, visit stlouisblues.com/subscribe. Blues season ticket holders will receive access to an exclusive presale beginning Aug. 19.

Currently, fans can secure tickets to every Blues home game during the 2024-25 season by purchasing a full season ticket plan at stlouisblues.com/tickets. Season ticket holders get great added benefits, including access to exclusive events, same-seat and purchase priority for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, discounts at the STL Authentics Team Store and much more!

In addition, suites and premium tickets and group ticket packages are available now. To speak with a Blues representative about purchasing season tickets, suites or group packages, call 314-622-BLUE (2583).

News Feed

Blues & Brews set for Sept. 20 at Anheuser-Busch Brewery

2024-25 Schedule Preview: 5 Key Road Trips

Dvorsky says making Blues roster out of training camp 'all up to me'

Blues add Joseph brothers, Stars duo in quest for return to playoffs

2024-25 Schedule: Superstar matchups coming to St. Louis

Julien 'turned out to be a good fit' as Blues assistant

Blues announce transfer of partial ownership interest

Krug diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in left ankle

Suter agrees to 1-year contract with Blues

Blues enter multi-year affiliation agreement with Florida Everblades

Blues sign Pierre-Olivier Joseph to one-year contract

Jiricek signs 3-year entry level contract

Buchnevich signs 6-year contract extension

Blues get Faksa from Dallas, Joseph from Ottawa

Schueneman signs one-year, two-way contract with Blues

Blues release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Blues sign Kapanen to one-year contract

2024-25 Home Opener set for Oct. 15 vs. Wild