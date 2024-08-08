Single-game tickets on sale Aug. 22

Single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for preseason and regular season games will be available online at ticketmaster.com (subject to availability).

Fans that register to receive Blues Note-Worthy Offer email communications will get early access to purchase single-game tickets beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 21. To register to receive emails, visit stlouisblues.com/subscribe. Blues season ticket holders will receive access to an exclusive presale beginning Aug. 19.

Currently, fans can secure tickets to every Blues home game during the 2024-25 season by purchasing a full season ticket plan at stlouisblues.com/tickets. Season ticket holders get great added benefits, including access to exclusive events, same-seat and purchase priority for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, discounts at the STL Authentics Team Store and much more!

In addition, suites and premium tickets and group ticket packages are available now. To speak with a Blues representative about purchasing season tickets, suites or group packages, call 314-622-BLUE (2583).