Blues & Brews set for Sept. 20 at Anheuser-Busch Brewery

The St. Louis Blues announced today that the second annual Blues & Brews event will take place on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, in partnership with Bud Light, 101 ESPN and 92.3 WIL.

The outdoor street party will include live music, appearances by Blues players and alumni, food trucks and more on the historic streets of the brewery.

Tickets are just $20 and are on sale now by clicking here.

Continuing the connection between hockey and music that stands at the heart of the history of St. Louis and the Blues franchise, music is a core component of Blues & Brews. This year’s event features performances by St. Louis’ own The Charles Glenn Group and headlined by country music star Matt Stell. Current Blues players, alumni and broadcasters will take the stage to welcome fans back to the start of the season. And attendees can soak up the atmosphere of the iconic brewery setting with a visit to the Clydesdale stables, food trucks, pop-up bars, games in the Biergarten and a complimentary Bud Light (for guests 21+) or bottled water.

Exclusive Blues & Brews merchandise will also be available for purchase.

The Anheuser-Busch Brewery is located at 1200 Lynch St, St. Louis, MO 63118. Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. and free parking will be available in front of the tour center and other nearby lots. Attendees are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs, but they must be removed from any cover or bag.