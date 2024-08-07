Blues & Brews set for Sept. 20 at Anheuser-Busch Brewery
Event will feature live performances by Matt Stell and The Charles Glenn Group
The St. Louis Blues announced today that the second annual Blues & Brews event will take place on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, in partnership with Bud Light, 101 ESPN and 92.3 WIL.
The outdoor street party will include live music, appearances by Blues players and alumni, food trucks and more on the historic streets of the brewery.
Tickets are just $20 and are on sale now by clicking here.
Continuing the connection between hockey and music that stands at the heart of the history of St. Louis and the Blues franchise, music is a core component of Blues & Brews. This year’s event features performances by St. Louis’ own The Charles Glenn Group and headlined by country music star Matt Stell. Current Blues players, alumni and broadcasters will take the stage to welcome fans back to the start of the season. And attendees can soak up the atmosphere of the iconic brewery setting with a visit to the Clydesdale stables, food trucks, pop-up bars, games in the Biergarten and a complimentary Bud Light (for guests 21+) or bottled water.
Exclusive Blues & Brews merchandise will also be available for purchase.
The Anheuser-Busch Brewery is located at 1200 Lynch St, St. Louis, MO 63118. Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. and free parking will be available in front of the tour center and other nearby lots. Attendees are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs, but they must be removed from any cover or bag.
About Matt Stell
RECORDS Nashville MULTI-PLATINUM artist Matt Stell has quickly made his mark on Country music as one of only eight new artists in the past six years to have consecutive #1s with two back-to-back chart-toppers: 2X PLATINUM “Prayed For You” and PLATINUM “Everywhere But On.” New releases “Breakin’ in Boots” (at Country radio), “Born Lonely,” and “Take the Girl,” follow his 2023 EP One Of Us. Amassing over half a BILLION on-demand streams, he’s the first-ever artist to receive a virtual plaque from the RIAA for multi-week breakout “Prayed For You,” and is an ASCAP Pop and Country most-performed song awards winner. Stacking high-profile TV looks with Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s #LateShowMeMusic digital series, he’s also performed the national anthem for major NASCAR and NFL events. Playing his headlining THE MAN MADE TOUR 2022 to capacity crowds, he’s supported Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, and Chris Young. With Billboard touting his “versatile” style, collaborations include his “One Of Us” remix featuring Chase Matthew, as well as having a guest spot on “When You Know" (Cheat Codes), “Over You is You” (Tenille Arts), and “Hometown Boys” (Dierks Bentley and HARDY). Launching Give A Damn Foundation in 2020, his charitable efforts have supported St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Doctors Without Borders, and the Humane Society, among others
About The Charles Glenn Group
The Charles Glenn Group is comprised of some of the finest musicians in the St. Louis area, led by vocalist Charles Glenn who is beloved by St. Louis hockey fans for his many years as the team’s featured anthem singer on top of his more than 25 years of experience in special event entertainment. His band members have extensive performance experience both nationally and abroad, sharing the stage with award-winning performing artists.