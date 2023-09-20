Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Have you ever asked yourself “Which Blue can name the most Kardashians?” or “How much does Justin Faulk know about Friends?”

Probably not, but you can find the answers at St. Louis Blues games throughout the season.

That – and most other in-game and social media content – was all filmed at the Blues’ annual Content Day on Wednesday at Centene Community Ice Center.

There’s more to it than pop culture trivia, however.

“It allows us from a game presentation standpoint to get all of the content we need to engage and activate and energize a crowd for opening night and beyond,” said Trevor Nickerson, Vice President and Executive Producer of Blue Note Productions.