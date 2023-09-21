Blues begin first training camp practices

Hockey is officially back.

The St. Louis Blues opened training camp Thursday at Centene Community Ice Center, and there were plenty of storylines to be excited about.

The Blues find themselves in an unusual position after missing the playoffs for only the second time in 12 seasons. General Manager Doug Armstrong is ready for his group to redeem themselves.

“I think that expectations are different maybe than they have been in the past,” Armstrong said. “I expect us to compete at a higher level and be a better all-around team and organization than we were last season.”

Armstrong feels that the Blues are being underestimated by analysts and oddsmakers, and he believes they’ll prove those doubters wrong when the season begins.

“Obviously we all think in our room that we’re better than people are giving us credit for,” Armstrong said. “But I know for a fact nobody cares what we think; it’s what we do."