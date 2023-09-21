News Feed

Blues begin first training camp practices

By Jacob Stinson
St. Louis Blues

Hockey is officially back.

The St. Louis Blues opened training camp Thursday at Centene Community Ice Center, and there were plenty of storylines to be excited about.

The Blues find themselves in an unusual position after missing the playoffs for only the second time in 12 seasons. General Manager Doug Armstrong is ready for his group to redeem themselves.

“I think that expectations are different maybe than they have been in the past,” Armstrong said. “I expect us to compete at a higher level and be a better all-around team and organization than we were last season.”

Armstrong feels that the Blues are being underestimated by analysts and oddsmakers, and he believes they’ll prove those doubters wrong when the season begins.

“Obviously we all think in our room that we’re better than people are giving us credit for,” Armstrong said. “But I know for a fact nobody cares what we think; it’s what we do."

Thomas and Kyrou taking the mantle

Both Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou signed eight-year contracts with the Blues in 2022 that will begin with this season.

“We made an investment in the team’s long-term future and their future last year,” Armstrong said. “It was a year early, and now they’re the focal points of our offense. There’s no question that Robert is a No. 1 center, and there’s no question that Kyrou is in that top grouping of wingers with [Pavel Buchnevich].”

Armstrong talked about the challenge of playing center in the NHL and having to regularly compete with the likes of Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby and Anze Kopitar. He believes that Thomas is even more ready for that responsibility than before.

“His job is not only to play with those guys but to outcompete and outperform them, and that’s a tough task. The belief in Robert has never been higher for myself that he’s ready for that challenge.”

New kids on the rink

New addition Kevin Hayes is getting his first action in a Blues jersey, centering a line of Zachary Bolduc and Sammy Blais to start camp.

The Blues also made several pickups at last year’s trade deadline, including Jakub Vrana and Kasperi Kapanen, both of whom are trying to build on their strong but short runs in St. Louis a season ago.

Zach attack

The Blues have two first-round picks from the 2021 NHL Draft in camp looking to crack the opening night roster.

Bolduc, taken 17th overall, is fresh off a Memorial Cup victory with the CHL’s Quebec Remparts.

Zach Dean was drafted 30th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights and was traded to the Blues in February in the deal with sent Ivan Barbashev to Vegas.

Perunovich ready for action

Another young player in the mix is Scott Perunovich, who missed last season due to injury. With a year to recover and ready himself for opening night, Perunovich said he’s ready to contribute to the Blues’ defense.

“I’m feeling 100 percent, and I don’t know if I’ve felt that in a while," Perunovich said. "So to come in here ready to roll, I’m pretty excited and I’m glad to be here.”

Blues Training Camp 2023

The St. Louis Blues opened training camp with 60 players on the roster on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at Centene Community Ice Center (Photos by Lexie Knight).

