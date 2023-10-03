Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

The St. Louis Blues and First Community Credit Union today announced a significant expansion of their corporate partnership with a multi-year renewal agreement that elevates St. Louis’ largest credit union to the organization’s highest partnership level. In addition to supporting the franchise’s commitment to grow the game of hockey from Learn to Play to the Hall of Fame, First Community will now be recognized as one of the most prominent brands within the Blues’ home arena, Enterprise Center.

First Community Credit Union began its association with the Blues in 2021 and became the presenting partner of Blues Youth Hockey for the 2021-22 season, enabling nearly 1,200 new players, ages 4-10, to begin playing hockey each year through the Little Blues and Girls Development League Learn-to-Play programs. First Community’s support also helped the Blues collaborate with KIPP Schools and Friendly Temple to launch the North City Blues in 2021. That program provides free equipment, ice time, and skills development coaching by Blues alumnus Jamal Mayers to introduce children to the benefits of playing hockey. Nearly 150 students have participated in North City Blues over the program’s first two years.

“We’ve seen firsthand that First Community shares our organization’s commitment to making a positive impact on the larger St. Louis community in their role as the presenting partner of Blues Youth Hockey,” said Blues President and CEO of Business Operations, Chris Zimmerman. “Their expanded investment in our efforts to serve this community and enhance our fan experience will see First Community become deeply integrated into key areas and activations within our building, while continuing to support the growth of hockey at all levels throughout the region.”

Highlighting the new aspects of the deal, the venue’s main entrance and atrium will now be known as the First Community Entrance and feature highly visible signage on its exterior façade facing Clark Avenue. Inside the building, the new First Community Terrace will offer elevated service and offerings to all ticket holders throughout that section. First Community has also secured title sponsorship of the Blues Hall of Fame – founded last year – along with its annual Induction Ceremony, VIP Reception, and Season Ticket Holder Event.

“We’re not new to St. Louis. It’s the only home we’ve ever known. We have that in common with the Blues and both organizations are here to stay. That’s why this partnership makes so much sense. We’re proud of supporting St. Louis Blues Youth Hockey these past few years. We know how much that program helps families. We’re excited about this new opportunity to be the first-ever naming rights partner of the highly visible Clark Street Entrance,” said Glenn D. Barks, President & CEO of First Community. “We’ve been dedicated to St. Louis for nearly 90 years with a proven track record of strength, stability, and success. As the largest credit union in St. Louis, we have the resources and the commitment to grow and improve while we support families, small businesses, and this one-of-a-kind community.”

Throughout the term of the new deal, the annual Blues Hall of Fame Weekend – this season scheduled for January 19-20, 2024 – First Community will be front and center for all festivities celebrating each new year’s class of inductees. First Community’s support of the Blues Hall of Fame was initially announced in July with the opening of the fan vote for the organization’s second class of inductees. With the Class of 2024 inductees set to be announced later this month, First Community will be the title sponsor of the Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and VIP Reception on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the Downtown Missouri Athletic Club and be televised on Bally Sports. The next day they will also be presenting partner for that night’s Blues Hall of Fame Game against the Washington Capitols and that night’s banner giveaway.

Founded in St. Louis in 1934 as Monsanto Credit Union, First Community is preparing to celebrate its 90th anniversary next year. Featuring over 40 branch locations in metro area, First Community has more than 600 employees working exclusively in the St. Louis area. With 390,000 members, making it the largest credit union in St. Louis, First Community’s mission is to be the primary financial institution of its members and provide an opportunity for all members to improve their economic and social condition, encouraging thrift, and broadening their economic awareness. First Community provides a full range of reasonably priced products and services – including home loans, car loans, and checking accounts – in a convenient, courteous, and professional manner while maintaining steady growth and long-term stability.