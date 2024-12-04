Binnington, Parayko to represent Canada at NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Team Canada announced today that Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington and defenseman Colton Parayko have been named to its roster for the upcoming 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off.

In addition, Team Canada added Blues Goaltending Coach David Alexander and Video Coordinator Elliott Mondou to its coaching staff.

Binnington, 31, has dressed in 19 games for the Blues this season, posting a 7-9-2 record, along with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. Recently crowned the Blues’ all-time franchise wins leader, the Richmond Hill, Ontario, native will be representing Canada for the third time in his career. Most recently, he tallied a 6-2-0 record at the 2024 World Championships.

Overall, Binnington has appeared in 299 career NHL regular-season games, collecting 152 wins and 16 shutouts. A 2020 NHL All-Star, he also guided the Blues to the 2019 Stanley Cup championship after posting a 2.46 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in 26 postseason starts.

Parayko, 31, has dressed in 26 games for the Blues this season, leading the team’s defense with four goals and 12 points overall. A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Parayko has represented Canada three times previously, including the 2024 World Championships where he was named a Top 3 player on the team. He also led all tournament defensemen in goals at the 2017 World Championships while guiding the team to the Silver Medal.

Overall, Parayko has dressed in 685 career NHL regular-season games, all with the Blues, amassing 271 points (65 goals, 206 assists) and 194 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 82 career postseason games, including 26 in 2019 when he helped the Blues capture the Stanley Cup championship.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament staged by the NHL and NHLPA and features players representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. The nations will face off in games played from February 12 to 20, 2025, in Boston and Montreal. Each country will play three tournament games in a traditional round robin format, while the two teams with the best records will advance to a one-game Final.

The competition will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC and TNT Sports.