Armstrong open to moving up in 2026 Draft

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By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Doug Armstrong just let everyone know he's open for business.

Already armed with three first-round picks, the Blues President and General Manager made a trade Tuesday afternoon that sent Jordan Kyrou to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Connor McMichael, prospect Milton Gastrin and ANOTHER first-round pick in this year’s draft (No. 16 overall).

So naturally, the big question is... will the Blues will make all four first-round selections, or will they use them instead to potentially move up?

“Everyone knows what we have,” Armstrong said in a conference call with the media to discuss Tuesday's trade and its implications. “If they want to engage St. Louis at picks No. 1, 2, 3 or 4… they know what we have and I would welcome the call.”

Currently, the Blues pick at No. 11, 15, 16 and 29 in the first round. 

Fans can tune into the NHL Draft for Round 1 on Friday at 6 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+). Rounds 2-7 will be held Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. (NHL Network, ESPN+).

Visit stlouisblues.com/draft or the Blues App for complete coverage throughout the weekend.

Doug Armstrong holds conference call to discuss Kyrou trade with Washington

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