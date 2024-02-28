Armstrong joins The Hockey News Pre-Game Show

armstrong_draft_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong joined The Hockey News Pre-Game Show on Tuesday to discuss his team's prospect pipeline that is grabbing headlines and was recently featured on the cover of The Hockey News Future Watch edition.

In an interview with THN's Ryan Kennedy, Armstrong discusses the team's impressive World Junior Championship, which included seven prospects and the most goals, assists and points of any team in the tournament.

Armstrong also touched on the Blues' draft strategy, Jake Neighbours' development into being an intregal part of the team at a young age, and on becoming the longest-tenured general manager in the NHL.

Listen to the entire podcast on THN.com by clicking here.

