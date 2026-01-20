Blues, BetMGM announce official sports betting partnership

ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Blues today announced it is teaming up with BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, as an official sports betting partner. The multi-year agreement strengthens BetMGM’s presence in Missouri and delivers exclusive fan engagement opportunities for Blues fans.

“BetMGM has forged iconic partnerships that celebrate Missouri’s rich sports tradition, and welcoming the St. Louis Blues is an exciting milestone,” said Matt Prevost, BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer. “With St. Louis native Jon Hamm as the face of our brand and a legendary franchise like the Blues as our partner, we’re creating unforgettable experiences for fans across the Show-Me State.”

Key elements of the agreement include prominent BetMGM signage and branding throughout Enterprise Center, co-branded social media content and premium hospitality experiences.

“With their focus on promoting responsible gambling, we couldn’t imagine a partner that would better align with our interests than BetMGM,” said Steve Chapman, Blues Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. “Through this new partnership, BetMGM holds a prominent place in our building and in everything we do to deliver a legendary experience for Blues fans wherever they engage with our brand.”

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gaming remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gaming tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience. For more information, follow @BetMGM on X.