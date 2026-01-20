Blues, BetMGM announce official sports betting partnership

BETMGM Web Graphic
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Blues today announced it is teaming up with BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, as an official sports betting partner. The multi-year agreement strengthens BetMGM’s presence in Missouri and delivers exclusive fan engagement opportunities for Blues fans.

“BetMGM has forged iconic partnerships that celebrate Missouri’s rich sports tradition, and welcoming the St. Louis Blues is an exciting milestone,” said Matt Prevost, BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer. “With St. Louis native Jon Hamm as the face of our brand and a legendary franchise like the Blues as our partner, we’re creating unforgettable experiences for fans across the Show-Me State.”

Key elements of the agreement include prominent BetMGM signage and branding throughout Enterprise Center, co-branded social media content and premium hospitality experiences.

“With their focus on promoting responsible gambling, we couldn’t imagine a partner that would better align with our interests than BetMGM,” said Steve Chapman, Blues Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. “Through this new partnership, BetMGM holds a prominent place in our building and in everything we do to deliver a legendary experience for Blues fans wherever they engage with our brand.”

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gaming remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gaming tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience. For more information, follow @BetMGM on X.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. Subject to eligibility requirements. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel.

About BetMGM
BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://sports.betmgm.com/en/blog.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: Jan. 20 at Winnipeg

Preview: Blues at Jets

Ott to serve as Springfield Thunderbirds head coach for remainder of season

Sundqvist injured against Oilers

Nugent-Hopkins scores in 1,000th game, Oilers shut out Blues

Blues recover in shootout, end Lightning's 11-game winning streak

Blues, Red Cross to hold blood drive on Jan. 20

Thomas placed on injured reserve

Hofer gets 4th shutout, Blues top Hurricanes to stop slide

Mailloux signs one-year extension with Blues

Marner has 2 points, Golden Knights defeat Blues

Broberg sustains upper-body injury against Vegas

Broberg signs 6-year extension with Blues

Class of 2026 to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame on Jan. 12

Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth top Blues for 3rd straight win

Federko creates custom burger with Philly cheesesteak topping

Blues Hall of Fame induction to air on Matrix Midwest and YouTube

Dvorsky joins Team Slovakia for Olympics