Blues prospects featured on cover of The Hockey News

The St. Louis Blues have one of the most compelling prospects pools in the NHL — so compelling, in fact, that The Hockey News is featuring it on the cover of their Future Watch issue.

Jake Neighbours and fellow first-round picks Jimmy Snuggerud and Dalibor Dvorsky will appear on the front cover, which is available digitally right now at THN.com/FREE.

“It’s not a rebuild, it’s a ‘re-whatever-this-is.' But however you want to label it, for the first time in a long time, the St. Louis Blues’ prospect pipeline is positively packed with talent,” writes Ken Campbell.

The issue takes a look at recent top picks like Snuggerud, Dvorsky, Theo Lindstein, Otto Stenberg, while also ranking the Top 100 prospects in the League and reports on all 32 teams. It also features in-depth Q&As with Blues Chairman Tom Stillman and CEO Chris Zimmerman.

