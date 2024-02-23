Blues prospects featured on cover of The Hockey News

thn_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues have one of the most compelling prospects pools in the NHL — so compelling, in fact, that The Hockey News is featuring it on the cover of their Future Watch issue.

Jake Neighbours and fellow first-round picks Jimmy Snuggerud and Dalibor Dvorsky will appear on the front cover, which is available digitally right now at THN.com/FREE.

“It’s not a rebuild, it’s a ‘re-whatever-this-is.' But however you want to label it, for the first time in a long time, the St. Louis Blues’ prospect pipeline is positively packed with talent,” writes Ken Campbell.

The issue takes a look at recent top picks like Snuggerud, Dvorsky, Theo Lindstein, Otto Stenberg, while also ranking the Top 100 prospects in the League and reports on all 32 teams. It also features in-depth Q&As with Blues Chairman Tom Stillman and CEO Chris Zimmerman.

To learn more, visit THN.com.

News Feed

Blues score 3 in 32 seconds, shut out Islanders

Blues set franchise record with 3 goals in 32 seconds

Neighbours skates with North City Blues

Perunovich activated from injured reserve

Blues announce Pride Night activations vs. NY Islanders

Bolduc recalled; Faulk, Perunovich on injured reserve

Matthews scores No. 49, Maple Leafs defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Saros makes 35 saves, Predators defeat Blues

SZA rocks Blues jersey in new music video

Neighbours, Blues defeat Oilers for 8th win in past 10 games

4 Blues games get start time or broadcast changes

McMann sparks shorthanded Maple Leafs past Blues

Blues celebrate Black History Month with several initiatives

Krug sets single-game records for assists, points by Blues defenseman

Hofer, Blues defeat Sabres for 6th win in 7 games

Kapanen activated from injured reserve

Pick'em launches in Blues App

Faulk placed on injured reserve