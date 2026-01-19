Nugent-Hopkins scores in 1,000th game, Oilers shut out Blues

“I haven’t scored in a couple of weeks, too. It was obviously fun to do that on a night like tonight,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “It’s hard to put into words right now, but it was a fun night and I thought the guys played great, and [Ingram] played outstanding."

It was Ingram’s first shutout since March 8, 2024, when he played for the Arizona Coyotes.

“I think it went as good as a night like tonight can go,” Ingram said. “It's a big day for [Nugent-Hopkins], a big day for the organization, and everything seemed to click.

“I mean, playing your 1,000th game and you score the game-winner? It doesn't get much better than that.”