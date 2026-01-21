Scheifele has 3 points, powers Jets past Blues

Josh Morrissey had a goal and two assists, Kyle Connor had two assists, and Eric Comrie made 22 saves for the Jets (20-23-6), who have points in six of seven (5-1-1).

“First of all, [Comrie] made a lot of really big saves,” Scheifele said. “[He] played fantastic. He made a lot of big saves when we needed him to.”

Jordan Kyrou scored and Joel Hofer made 13 saves for the Blues (19-23-8), who have lost five of seven (2-5-0).

“I thought we had a better effort today than we did last game,” Kyrou said. “Obviously, we've still got to work on scoring. We're not really scoring many goals right now and we've just got to keep trying to improve on that.”

With Blues forward Nathan Walker assessed a double minor penalty for high-sticking Jets defenseman Isaak Phillips, Winnipeg scored two power-play goals in a span of 1:33 in the first period.

Morrissey scored first to make it 1-0 Jets at 9:52, when his one-timer off a pass from Scheifele from the point made its way through traffic and ripped past Hofer.

“I think those are games where the details of your team game have to be on,” Morrissey said. “Special teams obviously, getting the two power-play goals there is huge. We gave up one on the kill, but I thought it did a good job, and then just grinding, battling through it. It might not be the prettiest night, but finding a way to get those two points, which is kind of what we've been talking about a lot lately. So we did a good job of just sticking with our game. And rolling the lines in the 'D' and kind of that greasy, greasy game that got us the two points.”