$1 taco deal returns with Hotshots

We! Want! Tacos!

We hear the chants. And now, all season long, Hotshots will reward fans with $1 tacos when the Blues score five or more goals in a game. Dine-in at any of the nine St. Louis-area Hotshots locations the following day to take advantage of the deal.

A long-term partner of the Blues, Hotshots launched their taco deal in 2018, which has since become one of their most popular season-long promotions. Hotshots’ famous tacos are the perfect way to celebrate! Each taco is crisped to perfection, stuffed with beef, cheese, lettuce and taco sauce.

“We look forward to the Blues scoring five many more times this year, and we will have the tacos on deck!” said Justin Boyd, Hotshots' Director of Marketing & Digital Assets.

Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill has been a home of Blues fans in St. Louis since 1990 and has cheered on the Note every step of the way from season openers to the Stanley Cup. The franchise has hosted many player appearances, countless watch parties and is a destination for Blues hockey in the area. During every Blues game, the fun at Hotshots includes Blues roulette for prizes, weekly Ticket Tuesday giveaways and plenty more. Get more info and find your nearest Hotshots location here!