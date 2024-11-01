$1 taco deal returns with Hotshots

Hotshots-$1 Tacos-16x9_1 (1).00_00_09_09.Still001
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

We! Want! Tacos!

We hear the chants. And now, all season long, Hotshots will reward fans with $1 tacos when the Blues score five or more goals in a game. Dine-in at any of the nine St. Louis-area Hotshots locations the following day to take advantage of the deal.

A long-term partner of the Blues, Hotshots launched their taco deal in 2018, which has since become one of their most popular season-long promotions. Hotshots’ famous tacos are the perfect way to celebrate! Each taco is crisped to perfection, stuffed with beef, cheese, lettuce and taco sauce.

“We look forward to the Blues scoring five many more times this year, and we will have the tacos on deck!” said Justin Boyd, Hotshots' Director of Marketing & Digital Assets.

Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill has been a home of Blues fans in St. Louis since 1990 and has cheered on the Note every step of the way from season openers to the Stanley Cup. The franchise has hosted many player appearances, countless watch parties and is a destination for Blues hockey in the area. During every Blues game, the fun at Hotshots includes Blues roulette for prizes, weekly Ticket Tuesday giveaways and plenty more. Get more info and find your nearest Hotshots location here!

News Feed

Duck, Duck, Blues Scavenger Hunt begins Nov. 1

Brink scores winner in 3rd period, Flyers edge Blues

Bannister provides updates on injured Blues

Stutzle has 4 points, Senators cruise past Blues

Blues sign Toropchenko to 1-year extension

Dach propels Canadiens past Blues to end 4-game skid

Binnington makes 40 saves to lead Blues past Maple Leafs

Blues introduce AI-powered daily games, Daysies, to Blues App

Sundqvist activated from injured reserve

Thomas placed on injured reserve with fractured ankle

Jets stay perfect as NHL's only undefeated team, top Blues for 6th straight win

Blues name 2025 Hall of Fame class

Leddy placed on injured reserve

Neighbours signs two-year contract extension

2025 Blues Hall of Fame class to be announced Oct. 22

Blues to make FanDuel Sports Network debut on Tuesday

Neighbours, M. Joseph each gets 2 points, lift Blues past Hurricanes

Joseph brothers’ parents have best reaction after both combine for goal