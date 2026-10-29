Blue Jackets loan defenseman Carson Soucy to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned defenseman Carson Soucy to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate after clearing waivers, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Soucy, 32, signed a one-year contract with Columbus on September 29 and has registered an assist with four penalty minutes and five shots on goal on 14:45 of ice time in seven appearances with the club in 2026-27. He has posted 32-68-100 and 286 PIM in 448 contests with the Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken and Minnesota Wild over nine NHL campaigns since making his debut in 2017-18. He was originally selected by Minnesota in the fifth-round, 137th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

The 6-5, 207-pound native of Viking, Alberta has added 6-29-35, 128 PIM and a cumulative +20 plus/minus rating in 136 career AHL games over three seasons with the Iowa Wild from 2016-19.

Columbus returns to action tonight vs. the Carolina Hurricanes. Game time from Lenovo Center is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Blue Jackets Hockey Network beginning with a 30-minute pre-game show at 6:30 p.m. CBJHN is available on Spectrum TV – HD Ch. 320/1320, IP Ch. 349 in most Ohio markets. It is also available via DIRECTV, Fubo TV and Prime Video. To subscribe to CBJHN on Prime Video, visit Amazon.com/BlueJackets. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.