Video Review: TBL @ CBJ – 15:18 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Tampa Bay

Explanation: The Situation Room initiated a video review to further examine whether Brandon Hagel's stick was above the height of the crossbar when he deflected the puck into the Columbus net. Video review determined Hagel’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he deflected the puck into the Columbus net. The decision was made in accordance with Note 6 of Rule 78.5 (vi), which states that apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee “when the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”

Latest News

Hagel has three points, Lightning defeat Blue Jackets

MacKinnon, Makar leave with lower-body injuries for Avalanche

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL Status Report: Ullmark returns for Senators

Global Series game in home country special to Kraken’s Kakko despite loss

Aho shakes off nerves, leads Hurricanes over Kraken in home country 

Aho lifts Hurricanes to Global Series win against Kraken in home country

Global Series Finland blog: Kraken's Catton on atmosphere

Guerin plays coy when asked about trading Yurov for Larkin

Hurricanes celebrate Hall’s 1,000th NHL game at Global Series Finland

Sedins ‘disappointed’ by Canucks’ tough start, but don’t foresee wholesale trades

Fiala to make season debut for Kings, was injured at Olympics

Rinne cheered in Helsinki, drops puck on 2026 NHL Global Series Finland

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Super 16 Power Rankings go international to celebrate Global Series

NHL On Tap: Schaefer can join NHL legends when Islanders visit Kings

Fan Fest provides entertainment for children at Global Series