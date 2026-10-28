Blue Jackets players make an impact beyond the ice this seaso

Columbus Blue Jackets players Cole Sillinger, Mathieu Olivier, Erik Gudbranson, Ryan Lomberg, and Conor Garland are giving back to the Central Ohio community throughout the 2026-27 NHL season through individual programs to benefit young people, families, military members and first responders. Each player-led program reflects a cause that is personally meaningful to each player, providing unique experiences, financial support, and lasting community connections.

POINTS 4 MORE

Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger – who wears number 4 – has committed to supporting youth hockey players in Central Ohio through a season-long fundraising initiative benefiting the Columbus Ice Hockey Club (CIHC). Through Points 4 More, he will donate $500 for every point he records during the 2026-27 season to help reduce financial barriers and expand access to the game for local youth.

Funds raised through the initiative will support CIHC’s efforts to provide young athletes with opportunities to develop their skills, build confidence, learn teamwork, gain mentorship and create lasting connections through hockey. The program builds on the Blue Jackets Foundation’s commitment to growing the game and expanding opportunities for youth hockey players across Central Ohio.

OLLIE’S STARTING LINEUP

Known for his toughness on the ice, forward Mathieu Olivier is supporting a cause that is personal to him with the creation of Ollie’s Starting Lineup. He is partnering with the Autism Society of Central Ohio (ASCO) to host guests at select Blue Jackets games throughout the season. Inspired by his experience as a father of a son on the autism spectrum, Olivier launched the initiative to support local families and create meaningful experiences for those served by the organization.

For the past few years, Olivier has met with groups through ASCO after games and shared his personal story with fellow parents and families. He has also helped champion a more inclusive game-day experience by supporting the Safelite Safe Spot, a sensory room in Nationwide Arena that provides a quieter environment for fans with sensory sensitivities.

GUDDY’S GAME CHANGERS

With Guddy’s Game Changers, defenseman Erik Gudbranson will host families and staff impacted by childhood critical illness through various organizations, including Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio at Blue Jackets home games. Each experience, which began at the start of the 2026-27 season, includes tickets to a game and a post-game meet-and-greet with Gudbranson.

The program holds special meaning for Gudbranson, whose younger brother, Dennis, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia as a child. Gudbranson saw firsthand the impact NHL players had on his brother’s spirit during his battle, an experience that has shaped his commitment to supporting the children and families facing similar challenges.

LOMBO’S LINE

Forward Ryan Lomberg will recognize members of the military and first responder communities through Lombo’s Line, working with various organizations to identify participants. He will provide tickets to individuals within the community to attend home games throughout the season and meet with them afterward.

Lomberg has supported first responder families through community initiatives at his prior clubs, and Lombo’s Line provides an opportunity for him to continue that commitment in Columbus.