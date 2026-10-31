Blue Jackets activate defenseman Ivan Provorov off Injured Reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Ivan Provorov off Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Provorov, 29, has missed the first 11 games of the 2026-27 campaign with a lower body injury suffered in a preseason game at the Detroit Red Wings on September 26. He has recorded 86 goals and 227 assists for 313 points with 279 penalty minutes and 1,435 shots on goal, while averaging 23:53 of ice time in 778 games with the Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers over 10 NHL seasons. He was originally selected by Philadelphia in the first round, seventh overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

A native of Yaroslavl, Russia, the 6-1, 224-pound defenseman has registered 21-75-96, 83 PIM and 365 shots on 23:27 TOI in 246 appearances with the Blue Jackets since being acquired as part of a three-team trade with the Flyers and Los Angeles Kings on June 6, 2023. He posted 9-22-31 and 32 PIM on 24:49 TOI, while playing in all 82 games for Columbus in 2025-26. He led the team in blocked shots (134) and ranked second in average ice time (10th in NHL).

Columbus returns to action tonight at the Dallas Stars. Game time from American Airlines Center is 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Blue Jackets Hockey Network beginning with a 30-minute pre-game show at 7:30 p.m.

CBJHN is available on Spectrum TV – HD Ch. 320/1320, IP Ch. 349 in most Ohio markets. It is also available via DIRECTV, Fubo TV and Prime Video. To subscribe to CBJHN on Prime Video, visit Amazon.com/BlueJackets. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.