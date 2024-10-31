Merzlikins makes 26 saves in shutout win against Islanders

Damon Severson and Justin Danforth scored for the Blue Jackets (5-3-1), who are 3-0-1 in the past four games.

Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves for the Islanders (3-5-2), who have lost four of five (1-4-0), including 3-1 to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

“We deserve to be disappointed because we played a really good game,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “Back-to-back games like this, coming up with that kind of game. I thought we deserved better than that.

“I know how hard our guys are working. We're going to the net, bringing pucks to the net. The bounces just aren't going our way. There were great chances but we just couldn't finish. The guys know that.”

Severson gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 5:43 of the third period when his wrist shot from a tight angle below the right circle deflected in off the skate of Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock.

“I just got lucky, hitting the D-man's skate,” Severson said. “We grinded our way through that one. We had chances, they had chances. It was kind of back and forth there. Both goalies played solid. It was nice to get that one late there.”