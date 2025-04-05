PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head to Toronto for a critical game

BLUE JACKETS (34-31-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (46-25-4), 7 PM, SCOTIABANK ARENA
COLUMBUS, 5th in Metropolitan
TORONTO, 1st in Atlantic
Columbus travels north of the border needing points to catch Montreal in the wild-card standings
Thursday was a tough day for the Blue Jackets.
Not only did Columbus see Colorado score five straight goals to take a 7-3 win in Nationwide Arena, but the Blue Jackets also watched as their playoff hopes were dealt a blow elsewhere as Montreal downed Boston. Though Columbus retains a game in hand on the Habs, Montreal now has opened up a four-point lead on the Blue Jackets for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
It's a difficult but not impossible margin to make up in the last eight games for the Jackets, who head north of the border for a back-to-back that starts tonight in Toronto and concludes tomorrow vs. Ottawa. Wins are now at a premium, defenseman Zach Werenski said, no matter what happens elsewhere around the NHL.
“Don’t get me wrong – I think we all look at (the standings),” Werenski said. “We know, but at the end of the day, if we’re going to lose hockey games, we don’t deserve to make the playoffs. We have to do our own work in here. We can’t bank on Montreal losing and the Islanders losing and Detroit losing. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. We have to do our own work and win hockey games, and we haven’t done that consistently these last 14, 15 games.”
Indeed, Columbus’ setback against Colorado dropped the team’s record to 4-9-1 in the last 14 games, though the Blue Jackets had won three of four heading into the game against the Avalanche.
At the start of that 14-game stretch, scoring was an issue, as the Blue Jackets dropped four straight home games and tallied a single goal in that span. In the last four games, defense has been a sticking point, as the Blue Jackets have allowed 20 goals.
Facing a Toronto team with a ton of offense tonight, head coach Dean Evason said the Blue Jackets have to tighten up and find their best defensive game.
“I’m very concerned that we’re not dialing in to keep it out of our net,” he said after the Colorado game. “We’re very concerned about that. It’s our job as coaches to systematically dial it back in and get them to play the right way. At this point in the year, it seems like you shouldn’t have to do that, but yeah, there’s definitely some mistakes in this hockey game that pucks shouldn’t have went in the net, and/or we shouldn’t have given them that opportunity to have those scoring chances.”
That game is in the past, though, and the Blue Jackets can only look forward and try to keep adding points to the bank starting tonight in Toronto.
“We have lots of belief in this group,” captain Boone Jenner said. “That’s exactly what we’re going to do. Obviously reset (Friday), and we have a huge back-to-back coming up on the road. Huge points for us, so I have a lot of faith in this team that we’re going to bounce back and play the right way like we have all year.”
Head coach: Craig Berube (First season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 3.25 (9th) | Scoring defense: 2.92 (16th) | PP: 26.1 percent (5th) | PK: 78.1 percent (16th)
The narrative: The most talked about team in hockey made some changes coming into this year – in particular, the hiring of Stanley Cup-winning coach Berube – but it’s still a squad built around the high-powered forward quartet of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitchell Marner and John Tavares. The Maple Leafs are trying to close out their first division title in a full season since 2000, but even with a ninth straight playoff appearance clinched, they ultimately will be judged on whether there's a Stanley Cup parade on Yonge Street this summer.
Team leaders: As you might expect, you can find some of those names above on the NHL leaderboard. Marner’s team-leading mark of 93 points is tied for fourth in the league, while his 69 assists are third; he’s also scored 24 goals on the year. William Nylander leads the Leafs with 42 goals, second in the NHL, among his 80 points, while John Tavares is 11th in the league in tallies with 36. He has 70 points on the year, while Auston Matthews has posted a 29-40-69 line after missing the start of the season with injury. Matthew Knies (26) and Bobby McMann (20) also have topped the 20-goal mark.
Joseph Woll also missed some time with injury but has made a team-best 38 games, going 25-13-1 with a 2.78 GAA and 906 save percentage. Anthony Stolarz has proved to be a shrewd acquisition, going 17-8-3 with a 2.34 GAA and .920 save percentage.
What's new: The Maple Leafs struggled a bit out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break but have found their stride, going 7-1-1 in the last nine games including three straight wins. That’s allowed Toronto to fend off Florida and Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division to this point, and the Leafs enter today’s action with a three-point lead. Toronto made a few moves at the trade deadline to bolster the lineup, adding forward Scott Laughton from Philadelphia and defenseman Brandon Carlo from Boston, but the two have a combined 1-2-3 line in 13 games.
Trending: Columbus has won four of the five matchups between the two teams the past two seasons, including both this year by a combined score of 11-3 – a 6-2 final Oct. 22 in Nationwide Arena as well as a 5-1 victory Jan. 22 in Toronto.
Former CBJ: The well-traveled Max Domi (8-22-30 in 67 games) is on his seventh NHL team but seems to have found a home in Toronto, where his dad is a Leafs legend, as he signed four-year deal with the squad in the offseason.
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 38 Boone Jenner
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 4 Cole Sillinger
C 17 Justin Danforth
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 11 Luke Kunin
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 5 Denton Mateychuk
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
OR G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 3 Jack Johnson
RD 44 Erik Gudbranson
Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov, Christian Fischer, James van Riemsdyk, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen, Jordan Harris, Damon Severson
Injured reserve: Kevin Labanc (shoulder)
Roster Report: The Blue Jackets were off Friday so any potential changes to the lineup won’t be known until the team’s skate Saturday morning.
Columbus has tied a franchise record with five players with 20-plus goals on the season (Kirill Marchenko, 31; Adam Fantilli 24; Kent Johnson, 22; Zach Werenski, 20; Dmitri Voronkov, 20). ... Boone Jenner has tied a career high with a six-game point streak, notching 6-3-9 in that span. The captain has a 6-12-18 line in 18 games since returning from injury. He is two goals away from becoming the third CBJ player to notch 200 in his career. ... Werenski has moved into a tie for fifth place all-time in a single season in CBJ annals with 74 points after two assists vs. Nashville on Tuesday. Among defensemen, he has a single-season team record with 54 assists on the year, and his 20 goals are tied with his team record total from 2019-20. His average ice time of 27:04 leads all NHL players, and he’s tied for second among league defensemen in goals (20) and second in points (74) on the season. ... Sean Monahan has eight points (3-5-8) in five games after missing 28 games with an upper body injury. His 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists) are the most ever for a CBJ player in his first 46 games with the franchise, and he leads NHL players with at least 20 games played in points per 60 minutes at 5-on-5. … Adam Fantilli has a 17-14-31 line in the last 35 games. ... After a career-best four-point night and his third career hat trick Tuesday vs. the Predators, Marchenko has set a new career high with his 31 goals on the season. He has a 21-25-46 line in the last 46 games and is just the eighth player in CBJ history to score 30 goals in a campaign. ... Johnson has 26 points (11-15-26) in the past 30 games and leads the NHL with three shootout-winning goals on the season. ... Mathieu Olivier has a career-high 17 goals and is one of two NHL players with 15-plus goals and 100 penalty minutes in 2024-25; he’s also tied for third in the NHL with 280 hits, a franchise single-season record. ... Dante Fabbro has a 2-5-7 line in his last four games, while Denton Mateychuk has a 1-4-5 line in the last six contests. ... The Blue Jackets are second in the NHL with 177 goals at 5-on-5 and tied for fifth with nine shorthanded goals. The team’s 14 games with six-plus goals leads the NHL and is a franchise record. ... Blue Jackets defensemen have 46 goals this season, second in the NHL, and 183 points, good for fourth place in the league.
April 5, 2008: Jason Chimera plays in a then-CBJ-record 243rd consecutive game, the last in what remains the Blue Jackets’ second-longest such streak as he would miss the next day’s contest with a groin injury. Ken Hitchcock also becomes just the 20th head coach in NHL history to reach the 900-game milestone when the Blue Jackets fall 3-0 at the St. Louis Blues.
April 5, 2012: Cam Atkinson notches the first of what would become six career hat tricks with the Blue Jackets, scoring three goals in a 5-2 win at Toronto. He becomes just the third rookie in franchise history to earn a hat trick.
April 5, 2018: Columbus collects a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh, clinching its second straight playoff berth for the first time in franchise history. It's the third time in five seasons the club will compete for the Stanley Cup. Rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois registers his 48th point of the campaign on his second assist of the game vs. Pittsburgh to surpass Zach Werenski's single-season rookie record (2016-17).
April 5, 2019: Artemi Panarin’s shootout goal in Madison Square Garden pushes the Blue Jackets to a 3-2 win at the Rangers and clinches the franchise’s third straight playoff berth and fifth overall.