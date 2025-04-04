Blue Jackets fall to Avs at Nationwide

Sean Monahan, Zach Aston-Reese and Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets (34-31-9). Elvis Merzlikins allowed seven goals on 28 shots before he was replaced 5:49 into the third period by Daniil Tarasov, who made four saves.

Columbus is four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference with a game in hand.

The Blue Jackets led 3-2 in the second period before allowing five goals.

“We just can't shoot ourselves in key situations,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said, “where the game's still sitting there and we're still in the spot and we do something kind of uncharacteristic and systematically that we don't do, and it ends up in our net, or flips the momentum of the hockey game, and think that third goal probably did that.”

Coyle tied it 3-3 at 12:39 off the rush, and Parker Kelly scored from the high slot to make it 4-3 at 14:02.

Makar’s power-play goal, a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from MacKinnon, pushed it to 5-3 at 19:22.

“It's definitely nice to have him on your side instead of going against him,” Kelly said of Makar. “Just a special player, super humble. Just super happy for Cale and a really cool milestone to see in person.”

Toews made it 6-3 at 4:01 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left point through traffic, and Miles Wood scored a one-timer in front off a pass from Coyle below the goal line for the 7-3 final at 5:49.

“We put a lot of good minutes in their zone and felt like we're going to get back into it,” Jenner said. “They were able to get two in the third before we could have a push.”

MacKinnon put Colorado ahead 1-0 at 3:25 of the first period when he skated across the slot and slipped a wrist shot between Merzlikins’ pads from the right circle.