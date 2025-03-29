PREVIEW: Blue Jackets hope to ride momentum against the Senators

BLUE JACKETS (33-29-9) at SENATORS (38-28-5), 7 PM, CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE
COLUMBUS, T-4th in Metropolitan
OTTAWA, 4th in Atlantic
After a thrilling shootout win vs. Vancouver on Friday night, Columbus battles for two more points in Ottawa
After one of the most thrilling, wild, topsy-turvy wins in Nationwide Arena history Friday night, what do the Blue Jackets do for an encore?
Get on a plane, head to snowy Ottawa, get a good night’s sleep and try to do it again tonight against the Senators.
Indeed, there’s no time to rest after Columbus rallied from a pair of multigoal deficits and got back into a playoff spot with last night's 7-6 win at Nationwide Arena over Vancouver, as they must battle for two more important points tonight north of the border. And while some might suggest it might be tough to refill the tanks and reach the same battle level 24 hours later and in a different country, Dean Evason disagrees.
“It’s just hockey,” the head coach said. “That’s all it is. We’re not skating (in the morning) tomorrow, so you can sleep in and get a nice meal in a wonderful hotel. You fly a charter and have a nap, wake up, the puck drops, and you play hockey. It’s not that hard.”
And if anything, the Blue Jackets should be able to ride some momentum provided by the two points captured in thrilling fashion in front of a raucous sellout crowd Friday night. Columbus trailed 3-0 after the first period and 5-3 in the third, rallied to take the lead late, then watched as Vancouver tied the score 23 seconds later.
After a tense but scoreless overtime period, Kent Johnson provided the winning shootout goal, and the Blue Jackets pulled even with Montreal and the New York Rangers for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Columbus has a game in hand on the Canadiens and two on the Rangers with 11 games to go, meaning the goal of playoff hockey remains very much in reach.
If the Blue Jackets can get there, the win vs. Vancouver will be remembered as one of the key turning points, and Columbus can point to its ability to respond to adversity as one of the big reasons for the victory. It was the eighth third-period comeback win for the Jackets, tied for the most in the NHL, and the second time this year they turned a 3-0 hole after the first period into a 7-6 triumph.
“We’ve talked all year about learning from different experiences and situations,” Evason said. “You build up that memory that it’s OK if things go a little sideways and get a little adverse. I don’t think it’s a shock that this team handles adversity pretty well, and we did.”
If there’s one thing the team wants to do better, it’s getting off to a good start, as the Blue Jackets have scored first in just one of the last 10 games. But they also know that if they get into a deficit, they're never out of a game and can battle back to get the job done.
“I think you can always come back to the belief of this group, the resilience of this group,” defenseman Dante Fabbro said. “We all have one common goal, and obviously that’s to get into the playoffs right now and try to make a run. Essentially, we control our own destiny down the stretch here, and every single guy in this locker room knows that.
“We’re not adding pressure on ourselves. We’re sticking with the Jackets hockey way, and we believe that’s going to give us the best chance to win hockey games down the stretch.”
Head coach: Travis Green (First season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 2.92 (19th) | Scoring defense: 2.87 (13th) | PP: 24.0 percent (11th) | PK: 77.3 percent (19th)
The narrative: Boasting a young roster with plenty of talent, the Senators have been building toward something, and this appears to be the year Ottawa will snap a seven-year streak of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The arrival of Green and an improved defense have supplemented such standouts as Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson, allowing the Sens to occupy the first wild card spot, seven points clear of the playoff line.
Team leaders: Stutzle has become one of the NHL’s most consistent players at age 23, as the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft from Germany leads the way at a point-per-game pace (21-50-71 in 71 games). Batherson may be one of the game’s most underrated forwards, putting up 20 goals and 58 points on the year. Tkachuk is the straw that stirs the drink with a team-best 29 goals, 55 points and 121 penalty minutes to join CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier as the only players in the league with at least 15 goals and 100 PIMs. Sanderson adds 7-41-48 from the blue line, while veteran Claude Giroux has 14 goals among his 46 points.
Linus Ullmark was acquired from Buffalo in the offseason to steady the goaltending spot, and he’s largely done just that with a 20-13-3 record, 2.78 GAA and .908 save percentage.
What's new: While many of the teams battling for a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference are scuffling, Ottawa has gone 8-3-0 in its last 11 games to open up some breathing room in the race. The Sens sensed that the opportunity to play postseason hockey was there at the trade deadline and bolstered the forward group, bringing in Dylan Cozens from Buffalo and Fabian Zetterlund from San Jose, with Cozens posting a 3-5-8 line in his first 10 games.
Trending: The teams are yet to play this season and will meet three times in the final 11 contests. The Blue Jackets went 1-1-1 in the series a year ago and have lost their previous three trips to the Canadian capital.
Former CBJ: Anton Forsberg has found a home in Ottawa, starting 22 games and playing in 25 with a 9-11-1 record, 2.75 GAA and .897 save percentage in his fifth season with the Sens.
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 38 Boone Jenner
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 4 Cole Sillinger
C 17 Justin Danforth
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 11 Luke Kunin
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 9 Ivan Provorov
RD 78 Damon Severson
OR G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 5 Denton Mateychuk
RD 44 Erik Gudbranson
Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov, Christian Fischer, James van Riemsdyk, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen, Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson
Injured reserve: Kevin Labanc (shoulder)
Roster Report: With the back-to-back, the Blue Jackets will not hold a morning skate, so any changes to the lineup won’t be known until Dean Evason addresses the media pregame.
Columbus has tied a franchise record with five players with 20-plus goals on the season (Kirill Marchenko, 27; Kent Johnson, 22; Adam Fantilli, 22; Zach Werenski, 20; Dmitri Voronkov, 20). ... Werenski notched his 70th point of the season Friday night, marking just the eighth time a CBJ player has reached that mark during the campaign. Among defensemen, he has a single-season team record with 50 assists on the year, and his 20 goals are tied with his team record total from 2019-20. His average ice time of 27:09 leads all NHL players, and he’s second among league defensemen in goals (20) and tied for second in points (70) on the season. ... Sean Monahan has three assists in two games after missing 28 games with an upper body injury, and he won 20 of 24 faceoffs taken Friday. His 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) are the most ever for a CBJ player in his first 43 games with the franchise. ... Boone Jenner has four goals in the last three games and a 4-10-14 in 15 games line since returning from injury. … Adam Fantilli has a 15-13-28 line in the last 32 games. ... Marchenko has scored in consecutive games and set a new career high with his 27 goals on the season. ... Johnson has 22 points (11-11-22) in the past 27 games and earned his third shootout-winning goal of the season Friday. ... Mathieu Olivier has a career-high 17 goals and is one of two NHL players with 15-plus goals and 100 penalty minutes in 2024-25; he’s also fourth in the NHL with 270 hits, a franchise single-season record. ... With a goal and two assists Friday, Dante Fabbro has his second career three-point game and first with Columbus. … The Blue Jackets are second in the NHL with 166 goals at 5-on-5 and tied for fourth with nine shorthanded goals. ... Blue Jackets defensemen have 45 goals this season, tied for first in the NHL, and 174 points, good for fourth place in the league. ... Erik Gudbranson notched his 100th career NHL assist Friday night, while Jenner is four goals away from 200 in his career.
March 29, 2000: The organization announces the formation of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, a grant-making public charity that will orchestrate the team’s community development and fund-raising programs.
March 29, 2003: Geoff Sanderson has the first and only four-goal game in CBJ history, leading the way in a 6-4 victory at Calgary. Sanderson scores three straight goals in a 9:43 span of the second period to give Columbus a 5-3 lead, then adds an empty-net tally in the third. Sanderson also notches an assist as both he and Andrew Cassels (1-4-5) finish with CBJ-record-tying five-point nights.
March 29, 2011: Maksim Mayorov scores the only goal of the shootout as the Blue Jackets take a 3-2 win vs. Florida at Nationwide Arena.
March 29, 2014: Ryan Johansen’s power-play goal in overtime gives the Blue Jackets a 3-2 win at Carolina as the Blue Jackets zero in on what would be the second postseason berth in team history.
March 29, 2016: 2015 first-round draft pick Zach Werenski signs an entry level contract with the Blue Jackets at the conclusion of his season at the University of Michigan.
March 29, 2018: Pierre-Luc Dubois notches the fourth CBJ hat trick in 15 days, scoring three goals in a 5-1 win at Calgary. Cam Atkinson (March 15), Artemi Panarin (March 20) and Thomas Vanek (March 27) previously earned hat tricks during the span. With the win, John Tortorella surpasses Todd Richards as the winningest coach in franchise history with his 128th victory.