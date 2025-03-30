Ullmark makes 29 saves, Senators hold off Blue Jackets

“It was intense,” Greig said of the final five minutes of the game. “I think throughout the next 10 games here there’s going to be a lot of intense moments like that. We’re getting used to it and it’s a lot of fun to be out there.”

Linus Ullmark made 29 saves, Shane Pinto had two assists, and Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson scored for the Senators (39-28-5), who are 3-1-0 in their past four games.

“Felt close to a playoff game tonight,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “Obviously, the crowd was awesome. It was a good effort. I thought our details were sharp, I thought our energy was good. There was a lot of loose puck battles that you have to win at this time of year.”