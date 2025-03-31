Mateychuk playing beyond his years on the CBJ blue line

Denton Mateychuk grew up as one of five siblings, all of whom excel at highly competitive sports.

If that conjures images of a hectic household with a torn-up rec room and plenty of arguments among brothers and sisters, well, you’re right.

“We had a little ministick area in my basement – we tore that to shreds,” Mateychuk said of the family’s home in Dominion City, Manitoba. “There was always something (being played).”

That competitiveness came naturally, as Mateychuk’s father, Jason, played college baseball and his mother, Keela, is a marathon runner and skating coach. They grew up in athletics and raised their kids in sports as well, and the results are impressive.

The eldest Mateychuk son, Maddux, pitched at Campbellsville University in Kentucky. Denton is the second oldest and is now a rookie defenseman for the Blue Jackets, while the middle son, Kasen, made his debut for Denton’s junior team, Moose Jaw of the WHL, this season.

Crosby comes next, and he’s is a standout defenseman at age 15 who is expected to be selected in this year’s WHL draft. Rounding out the quintet is the lone sister of the group, Brylee, who excels at both softball and hockey and appears to have quite a future ahead of her as well.

Think it’s pressure to jump into the lineup as a 20-year-old defenseman for an NHL team battling for a playoff spot? Try surviving ministicks or a wiffle ball game with the Mateychuks.

"We definitely had that competitive spirit in all of us,” Denton said. “We had ministick games, we played two vs. two baseball in the backyard. We built our own diamond. It was always wiffle ball, to keep safe from the windows and stuff. You’d tag the ghost runner and it would be an argument for half an hour.”

Perhaps that’s why the transition into the lineup hasn’t seemed to bother Mateychuk, who has struck teammates with his unflappable nature.

“His disposition, just the way he is, the way you read that on the ice is how he attacks his day on a daily basis,” veteran Erik Gudbranson said. “Away from the rink, he just seems calm, cool and collected. He’s got his process every day and comes in and executes it. He’s never too high, never too low. It’s not too much of a shock just the way he is around the rink and away from the rink.”

And as the games have become more and more important for Mateychuk, his performance hasn’t suffered. The smooth-skating right-shot defenseman has posted a 4-6-10 line in 35 games, including a goal and three assists in the last four contests, and moved up to the top pair to skate with Zach Werenski in Saturday’s game vs. Ottawa. Mateychuk also shined on the biggest stage, scoring the opening goal of the Blue Jackets NHL Stadium Series win vs. Detroit in front of more than 94,000 fans in Ohio Stadium.