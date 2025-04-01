Blue Jackets to salute our nation's military members Thursday

First 5,000 to attend Military Appreciation Night, presented by Elk + Elk, will receive a CBJ military hat

25_0403_CBJ_MK_vsCOL_HomeReg_07_MilitaryAppNight_ElkAndElk_Thur_Apr3_Social_1920x1080_16x9_v2a
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets will salute the nation’s military service members on Military Appreciation Night, Thursday, April 3, presented by Elk + Elk. The team will play the Colorado Avalanche at Nationwide Arena, with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop. The event will include themed activities, fundraisers, and tributes to recognize active and retired service members. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Blue Jackets military hat.

Throughout the night, fans can honor current, past, and future military service members. Highlights include a swearing-in ceremony led by Lt. Col. Kyle Wilkinson, Commander of the 338th Recruiting Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, an on-ice scrimmage by the Ohio Warriors sled hockey team (composed of disabled veterans), and the Elk + Elk Military Salute recognizing all active-duty military members and veterans at the game.

The night will feature the National Anthem performed by Chief Master Sergeant Eric Rine. Westerville VFW Post 7883 will serve alongside Rine as color guard. Military and veteran service stations, including OSU Army ROTC, U.S. Coast Guard, and the National Veterans Memorial Museum, will be set up throughout the concourse.

Guests who wish to support military personnel and their families will have the opportunity to donate fruit snacks and granola bars to the USO Ohio Collection station located outside the Nationwide Arena entrances from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The USO Ohio Collection provides valuable support and comfort to military members and their families. Donors will receive an exclusive ticket offer for an upcoming home game.

The Blue Jackets Foundation will host a 50/50 Raffle, presented by KEMBA Financial Credit Union, with proceeds benefiting the USO Ohio. Raffle sales will run from 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 2, to the end of the second intermission on Thursday, April 3. Fans 18 and older can buy tickets at Nationwide Arena during the game or online at BlueJackets.com/5050raffle.

Fans can also enter to win exclusive, player-autographed military-themed jerseys by purchasing a $10 raffle ticket at cbjauction.givesmart.com from Tuesday, April 1, at 9 a.m. through the end of the 2nd intermission on Tuesday, April 8. Military-themed merchandise, including t-shirts and player-autographed mystery pucks, can also be purchased through the Foundation by texting CBJAUCTION to 76278.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are offering a special Military Appreciation Night ticket package, which includes a discounted ticket to the game, an exclusive Military Appreciation Night-themed jersey, a $5 concession voucher, and a postgame slapshot on the ice.

Learn more about Military Appreciation Night or purchase the ticket package by visiting BlueJackets.com/MilitaryAppreciation.

