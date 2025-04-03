PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to keep firing the cannon as they host the Avs

BLUE JACKETS (34-30-9) vs. AVALANCHE (45-26-4), 7:30 PM, NATIONWIDE ARENA
COLUMBUS, 5th in Metropolitan
COLORADO, 3rd in Central
Columbus will battle for two more important points against Colorado on Military Appreciation Night pres. by Elk + Elk
The cannon had barely stopped firing on Tuesday night before the Blue Jackets started talking about how they have to be better after their 8-4 win vs. Nashville at Nationwide Arena.
Sure, as head coach Dean Evason said, “it was a little more relaxed at the end than it has been in a bit” after the Jackets’ first multigoal victory since March 9, but that doesn’t mean the Blue Jackets played a perfect game.
So while players and fans were happy with the offensive explosion against the Predators, which gave Columbus 14 goals in the past two home games, the Jackets left the downtown barn knowing they had to refocus quickly for tonight’s game vs. a much tougher foe in Colorado.
“Obviously there was a lot of offense tonight,” Sean Monahan said after a four-point performance. “We know it’s not going to be like that the rest of the way. Get that out of the way. We’ll take the two points but we move forward.”
Added hat trick hero Kirill Marchenko: “It gives us a lot of confidence and energy, and I think everybody enjoys this moment. But right now, the game is done, and we need to look on the future and get ready for next games.”
Part of that is the focus a playoff race requires, as even with the crucial victory over the Predators, Columbus enters tonight two points behind Montreal and the New York Rangers for the final Eastern Conference wild card spot with nine games to play, though the Jackets hold a game in hand on the Habs and two on the Rangers.
Another factor is the reality that the Jackets gave up some excellent chances to the Predators throughout the game, leaving Evason worried about mistakes in the team’s structure. As a result, Wednesday’s short practice was focused on cleaning up the defensive zone as the highly powered Avs come to town.
“Were we concerned last night when we weren’t playing our defensive structure? Yes,” Evason said after the skate. “That’s a concern as a coaching staff, that we need to play the right way defensively, regardless of, you can call it what you want, playoff hockey or whatever. You have to keep the puck out of the net. We still gave up four goals.
“It’s wonderful to score eight goals, and we talked to the group today that we feel we can score. But we have to defend. That was the concern last night. That’s what we talked about today. That’s what we worked on today is, let’s keep the puck out of our net.”
Head coach: Jared Bednar (Ninth season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 3.32 (6th) | Scoring defense: 2.77 (10th) | PP: 25.4 percent (7th) | PK: 79.1 percent (15th)
The narrative: The 2022 Stanley Cup champions remain one of the most talented teams in the NHL, led by Hart Trophy candidate Nathan MacKinnon and Norris Trophy candidate Cale Makar. But Colorado has won just one playoff series the past two years, and this year has been a dramatic one, including a midseason blockbuster trade that sent UFA-to-be Mikko Rantanen to Carolina for talented forward Martin Necas. In a stacked Central Division that also includes Presidents’ Trophy candidate Winnipeg, Rantanen’s new home in Dallas and a game Minnesota squad, a playoff gauntlet awaits the Avs.
Team leaders: Reigning Hart Trophy winner MacKinnon is making a good case for a repeat win, as the 29-year-old center who can be unstoppable when he turns on the jets is second in the NHL with 110 points, including 30 goals and an NHL-best 80 assists. Makar leads NHL defensemen in every statistical category with a 28-57-85 line, but getting consistent secondary scoring has been a challenge. With the trade of Rantanen (25-39-64 in 49 games), Artturi Lehkonen is next with 27 goals among 43 points. Necas has fit in well, though, with 10 goals and 25 points in 26 games.
In net, the Avs started the year with a duo of Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen in net, but they’ve had quite a roulette between the pipes this year, playing six goalies. Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to get the start tonight and leads the team with 33 appearances, posting a 21-9-3 record, 2.14 GAA and .919 save percentage since being acquired from San Jose.
What's new: Colorado knows it has a tough path out of the Western Conference and stocked up at the trade deadline, adding forwards Brock Nelson, Charlie Coyle and Jimmy Vesey as well as defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Erik Johnson, while center Casey Mittelstadt headlined those who were dealt along with a bevy of draft picks. The Avs come in red hot, as they were 12-2-2 in their last 16 games and had scored 63 goals in that span (3.94 per game) going into last night’s game at Chicago.
Trending: The teams met in the second game of the season, with the Blue Jackets taking a 6-4 win at Colorado for their first victory of the year. Columbus has won two straight in the series, taking a 4-1 win at Nationwide Arena last season on April 1.
Former CBJ: The only former Blue Jacket to skate for the Avs this year is veteran forward T.J. Tynan, who has played in eight games and notched an assist. Bednar, meanwhile, is the former head coach of the AHL Monsters and led then-Lake Erie to the Calder Cup championship in 2016.
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 38 Boone Jenner
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 4 Cole Sillinger
C 17 Justin Danforth
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 11 Luke Kunin
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 5 Denton Mateychuk
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 3 Jack Johnson
RD 44 Erik Gudbranson
Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov, Christian Fischer, James van Riemsdyk, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen, Jordan Harris, Damon Severson
Injured reserve: Kevin Labanc (shoulder)
Roster Report: The Blue Jackets practiced with Johnson paired with Gudbranson on Wednesday, but any changes to the lineup won’t be official until Dean Evason dresses the media after an optional morning skate.
Columbus has tied a franchise record with five players with 20-plus goals on the season (Kirill Marchenko, 31; Adam Fantilli 24; Kent Johnson, 22; Zach Werenski, 20; Dmitri Voronkov, 20). ... Boone Jenner a five-game point streak, notching 5-3-8 in that span. The captain has a 5-12-17 line in 17 games since returning from injury. ... Werenski has moved into a tie for fifth place all-time in a single season in CBJ annals with 74 points after two assists vs. Nashville on Tuesday. Among defensemen, he has a single-season team record with 54 assists on the year, and his 20 goals are tied with his team record total from 2019-20. His average ice time of 27:04 leads all NHL players, and he’s tied second among league defensemen in goals (20) and second in points (74) on the season. ... Sean Monahan has seven points (2-5-7) in four games after missing 28 games with an upper body injury. His 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) are the most ever for a CBJ player in his first 45 games with the franchise. … Adam Fantilli has a 17-14-31 line in the last 34 games. ... Coming off a career-best four-point night and his third career hat trick Tuesday vs. the Predators, Marchenko has scored in a career-high consecutive games and set a new career high with his 28 goals on the season. He has a 21-25-46 line in the last 45 games. ... Johnson has 25 points (11-14-25) in the past 29 games and leads the NHL with three shootout-winning goals on the season. ... Mathieu Olivier has a career-high 17 goals and is one of two NHL players with 15-plus goals and 100 penalty minutes in 2024-25; he’s also fourth in the NHL with 276 hits, a franchise single-season record. ... Dante Fabbro has a 2-4-6 line in his last three games, while Denton Mateychuk has a 1-4-5 line in the last five contests. ... The Blue Jackets are second in the NHL with 174 goals at 5-on-5 and tied for fifth with nine shorthanded goals. The team’s 14 games with six-plus goals leads the NHL and is a franchise record. ... Blue Jackets defensemen have 46 goals this season, tied for first in the NHL, and 181 points, good for fifth place in the league. ... Jenner is three goals away from 200 in his career.
April 3, 2004: Rick Nash nets his 41st goal of the season in the Blue Jackets’ final game of the year, a 4-1 win at Detroit in Joe Louis Arena. Nash finishes the season tied with Atlanta’s Ilya Kovalchuk and Calgary’s Jarome Iginla for the NHL lead in goals, earning him a share of the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy. At age 19, he becomes the youngest player in NHL history in lead the league in goals.
April 3, 2006: Columbus notches a then-franchise record sixth consecutive victory, earning a 3-1 win at Nashville. Manny Malhotra, Jason Chimera and Mark Hartigan score while Pascal Leclaire makes 36 saves.
April 3, 2013: Columbus makes several moves prior to the trade deadline, highlighted by the acquisition of All-Star right wing Marian Gaborik from the Rangers in exchange for a package that includes Derick Brassard, Derek Dorsett and John Moore. Columbus also acquires wing Blake Comeau from Calgary and trades goaltender Steve Mason to Philadelphia.
April 3, 2014: The Blue Jackets continue their push toward the franchise's second playoff berth with a 2-0 win at Philadelphia, as Sergei Bobrovsky notches 37 saves in the shutout. James Wisniewski and Brandon Dubinsky tally for Columbus.
April 3, 2018: Pierre-Luc Dubois becomes the first rookie in Blue Jackets history to reach the 20-goal plateau, scoring 2:55 into overtime in a 5-4 comeback victory vs. Detroit. Cam Atkinson also tallies twice while Artemi Panarin finishes with a goal among his three points to end the season with CBJ single-season franchise-record marks of 55 assists and 82 points.