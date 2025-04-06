Robertson, Nylander each scores twice, Maple Leafs ease past Blue Jackets

“Our third period, I thought we were extremely disciplined, didn’t sit back,” Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz said. “We continued to forecheck them, press their defense and force them to turn pucks over and that allowed us to get open ice and score some goals and defensively I thought we were fantastic. We didn’t really give up any chances.”

Stolarz made 27 saves for his second shutout of the season and 10th in the NHL, Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist and Morgan Rielly had two assists for the Maple Leafs (47-25-4), who won their fourth in a row and are 5-0-1 in their past six.

“Staying in games, tight games where it’s tight checking,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “Not opening it up, not forcing things and getting frustrated and then taking it over in the third period. That’s the biggest thing I can tell you about what I like right now.”

Toronto increased its lead for first place in the Atlantic Division to four points over the Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost 3-2 in a shootout against the Buffalo Sabres.

Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves for the Blue Jackets (34-32-9), who have lost two in a row and are 3-3-0 in their past six.

Columbus fell to six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference after Montreal defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2.

“It’s reality, it’s difficult because we can’t think we played a real strong first period,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “Started right, started with the right mindset, energy level was great but for whatever reason you lack some confidence and something bad happens like a goal and all of a sudden we are reeling a bit. It’s uncharacteristic for this team, for us to do that. So we’ve got to find a way as coaches and players to if something does happen like that and we are outplaying a team or playing really well, we just have to stay with it.”

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 10:03 of the first period when Robertson, who had been a healthy scratch the past three games, took a pass from Pontus Holmberg and shot past Merzlikins’ glove from the slot.

“It feels great,” Robertson said. “You want to make an impact on the game and scoring a couple does that. You just try to feed off that and continue that confidence. (The scratches) gave me a reset, gives me even more of that hunger to get back in there and be effective and try and make the most of any opportunity I’m given.”