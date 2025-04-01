PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Predators battle in Nationwide Arena

BLUE JACKETS (33-30-9) vs. PREDATORS (27-39-8), 7 PM, NATIONWIDE ARENA
COLUMBUS, 5th in Metropolitan
NASHVILLE, 7th in Central
With 10 games to go and points at a premium, Columbus has won two out of its last three as Nashville comes to town
It’s become a bit of a cliche, but you hear it a lot this time of year.
When teams are battling to earn the honor of being one of the 16 teams to advance to the Stanley Cup postseason, it feels like every game down the stretch is a playoff game.
There’s an element of truth to it, though, and that’s how Dean Evason felt about the Blue Jackets’ 3-2 loss at Ottawa on Saturday night. It was a tight, fast-paced game from the start, with both teams posting nearly equal amounts of shots and scoring chances, but the Senators were able to hold off Columbus to earn the home victory.
“That was a great game,” the CBJ head coach said. “Both teams played hard, played fast. Certainly, the start was fantastic, the pace of the game. Everybody was playing their butts off. We had lots of chances obviously, certainly in the third period and at the end to tie it. It was just a real great hockey game that we fell a little bit short.”
If the Blue Jackets didn’t get points in the Canadian capital, at least they kept some momentum going. Columbus crossed the border having won two in a row, and they had their legs and energy at the start in the second half of the back-to-back against the Senators. They dipped a bit in the second period, but battled to draw within one in the third period before falling just short.
“I thought it was a pretty even game for the most part,” Zach Werenski said. “I would have liked to have back some minutes in the second there (where) I feel like we didn’t get to our game, but it’s a good team. They’re fighting for the playoffs as well, and they didn’t give us much tonight, but I liked our effort.”
That kind of effort will be paramount tonight, and the Blue Jackets likely need to get some points as well. With 10 games to play, Columbus is two points behind Montreal and the New York Rangers for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, and the Blue Jackets have a game in hand on the Habs and two on the Rangers.
There’s enough time to make up that gap, and tonight offers an opportunity against a team that is well out of the playoff race. Evason cautioned the Blue Jackets can’t take anyone lightly down the stretch, and Werenski said he and his teammates remain focused on what remains ahead of them.
“We’re still in a good spot,” Werenski said. “A lot of hockey left, and anything can happen.”
Head coach: Andrew Brunette (Second season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 2.50 (32nd) | Scoring defense: 3.20 (23rd) | PP: 21.6 percent (16th) | PK: 81.0 percent (9th)
The narrative: The Predators made a huge splash in the offseason, inking veteran forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei in free agency. But those big plans went awry right from the beginning, as the Preds lost their first five games and never got their heads above water. This will be just the second season in the last 11 without playoff hockey on Broadway, and it should be an interesting offseason as general manager Barry Trotz tries to figure out what went wrong in the Music City.
Team leaders: While the year hasn’t gone as planned for Nashville, they still have one of the more dynamic scorers in the NHL in Filip Forsberg. The longtime Jackets killer (14 goals in 27 career games) is just shy of a point per game this season, leading the Predators with 28 goals, 39 assists and 67 points. Stamkos (19-30-49) and Marchessault (23-22-45) are next in scoring, but the Preds’ attack has struggled all season. Roman Josi leads the defense with 38 points but has been out since late February with an upper body injury.
Juuse Saros should start in net after Justus Annunen played last night in Philadelphia, and Saros has an 18-28-6 record in 53 starts with a 2.89 GAA and .897 save percentage.
What's new: Nashville never really righted the ship after its 0-5-0 start, as an eight-game losing streak in late November and early December dropped the team to 7-16-6. Any hopes of a playoff appearance were essentially extinguished at that point, and the Preds have been playing out the string since. They can play spoiler down the stretch here with games against the Blue Jackets, Canadiens and Islanders, but they head to Columbus having lost three straight and eight of the last 10 after falling 2-1 against the Flyers last night.
Trending: Nashville won the opening game of the series Oct. 26, taking a 4-3 final in overtime.
Former CBJ: One of the Preds’ bright spots on the year has been the play of Nick Blankenburg, as the defenseman has played 52 games, posted a 3-10-13 line and is a team-best plus-5. Veteran forward Gus Nyquist had a 9-12-21 line in 57 games but went to Minnesota at the trade deadline.
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 38 Boone Jenner
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 4 Cole Sillinger
C 17 Justin Danforth
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 11 Luke Kunin
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 5 Denton Mateychuk
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 9 Ivan Provorov
RD 44 Erik Gudbranson
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 2 Jake Christiansen
RD 78 Damon Severson
Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov, Christian Fischer, James van Riemsdyk, Jack Williams, Dante Fabbro, Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson
Injured reserve: Kevin Labanc (shoulder)
Roster Report: Columbus practiced without Monahan, Werenski and Fabbro on Monday, with Dean Evason saying the first two veterans took maintenance days. Fabbro missed Saturday’s game, and Evason said they hope he’ll be able to return tonight, but we’ll find out for sure when he addresses the media after morning skate.
Columbus has tied a franchise record with five players with 20-plus goals on the season (Kirill Marchenko, 28; Kent Johnson, 22; Adam Fantilli, 22; Zach Werenski, 20; Dmitri Voronkov, 20). ... Boone Jenner has tied a career-best with a four-game goal streak, scoring five times in that span. The captain has a 5-10-15 line in 16 games since returning from injury. ... Werenski has moved into seventh place all-time in a single season in CBJ annals with 72 points after two assists vs. Ottawa on Saturday. Among defensemen, he has a single-season team record with 51 assists on the year, and his 20 goals are tied with his team record total from 2019-20. His average ice time of 27:10 leads all NHL players, and he’s tied second among league defensemen in goals (20) and second in points (72) on the season. ... Sean Monahan has three assists in three games after missing 28 games with an upper body injury. His 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) are the most ever for a CBJ player in his first 44 games with the franchise. … Adam Fantilli has a 15-13-28 line in the last 33 games. ... Marchenko has scored in three consecutive games and set a new career high with his 28 goals on the season. He has an 18-24-42 line in the last 44 games. ... Johnson has 22 points (11-11-22) in the past 28 games and leads the NHL with three shootout-winning goals on the season. ... Mathieu Olivier has a career-high 17 goals and is one of two NHL players with 15-plus goals and 100 penalty minutes in 2024-25; he’s also fourth in the NHL with 274 hits, a franchise single-season record. ... The Blue Jackets are second in the NHL with 168 goals at 5-on-5 and tied for fifth with nine shorthanded goals. ... Blue Jackets defensemen have 45 goals this season, tied for first in the NHL, and 176 points, good for fifth place in the league. ... Erik Gudbranson notched his 100th career NHL assist Friday night, while Jenner is three goals away from 200 in his career.
April 1, 2003: Columbus manages just 10 shots on goal, a franchise-low for a single game, in a 4-0 loss at Philadelphia.
April 1, 2024: Kirill Marchenko scores his 20th goal of the season vs. Colorado, becoming the second CBJ player ever to open his NHL career with consecutive 20-goal campaigns (Pierre Luc-Dubois). Alex Nylander also scores twice and Daniil Tarasov makes 45 stops in a 4-1 win over the Avs in Nationwide Arena.