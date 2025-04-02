COLUMBUS -- Kirill Marchenko scored his third NHL hat trick and had an assist for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who defeated the Nashville Predators 8-4 at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.
Marchenko gets hat trick, assist to help Blue Jackets ease past Predators
Monahan also has 4 points for Columbus, which keeps pace in East wild-card race
“On the bench, it feels like a dream every time when you score a hat trick and like all [the] hats are going on the ice,” he said. “I really enjoy this moment because I scored a hat trick at home, because on the road, it's not really feeling like that.”
Sean Monahan had two goals and two assists, Adam Fantilli scored twice and had an assist, and Kent Johnson had three assists for the Blue Jackets (34-30-9), who have won three of their past four. Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves.
“It's a 60-minute game. Tonight, we were ready to go off the hop and got some early ones,” Monahan said. “It’s a league where you have to compete all night and find ways to win. Regardless of whatever happened in the first (period), you’ve got to be at your best.”
Columbus remained two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with a game in hand.
Luke Evangelista had two assists, and Juuse Saros allowed seven goals on 26 shots playing the first two periods for the Predators (27-40-8). Justus Annunen made 10 saves.
Nashville has lost four straight and is 2-8-1 in its past 11 games. The Predators lost 2-1 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.
“It was a tough game, but the effort was there, the compete was there,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “We just self-inflicted a little bit. Game management, shift management got us in trouble on three goals. Things that as a young team right now that we have to learn and get better at.”
Marchenko made it 1-0 for Columbus at 1:15 of the first period with a shot from the low slot after Zach Werenski dug the puck out of the right corner. Marchenko set an NHL career high by scoring in a fourth straight game (six goals).
It was the first time in 10 games that the Blue Jackets scored first.
“I don't know how many games it's been since we scored first, but that's a huge part of the game. (Otherwise) you have to chase it,” Fantilli said. “So [Marchenko] coming up with that one was awesome, was huge.”
Fantilli increased the lead to 2-0 at 16:34 with a one-timer from the right face-off circle, and Monahan made it 3-0 on the power play at 18:10 off a shot from the right dot.
Filip Forsberg cut it to 3-1 at 18:34, squeezing a shot between Merzlikins’ left shoulder and the crossbar.
Marchenko pushed it to 4-1 at 4:12 of the second period before the Predators scored twice within 43 seconds to pull to within 4-3, on goals by Michael Bunting at 5:43 and Justin Barron at 6:26.
Fantilli extended the lead to 5-3 at 12:00 when he scored off a pass up the middle by Boone Jenner, who started the rush by intercepting a pass in the defensive zone.
“We had a great offensive-zone shift and turn over the puck and they scored,” Brunette said. “That was really deflating for our group after coming in on the back-to-back, getting in late and clawing our way back into position.”
Monahan made it 6-3 with a power-play goal at 16:47, stuffing the puck inside the right post. Dante Fabbro, claimed off waivers from Nashville on Nov. 10, then made it 7-3 at 19:41.
Marchenko completed the hat trick and made it 8-3 at 5:23 of the third period with his 31st goal of the season.
“The reason he's had success is because he has been hard, because he's been heavy, because he's been tenacious on pucks,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “He's getting more opportunities because he's getting it back. He's not just one and done. He's not just fanning out and looking for a one-timer, which was fantastic tonight.”
Jordan Oesterle scored at 9:02 for the 8-4 final.
NOTES: The Blue Jackets scored at least six goals for the 14th time this season, passing the Washington Capitals for the most in the NHL. … Jenner had two assists to give him eight points (five goals, three assists) in a five-game point streak but had his four-game goal streak end. … Werenski also had two assists. … Predators forward Jakub Vrana had an assist in his 400th NHL game. … Nashville used 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game.