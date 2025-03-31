Blue Jackets sign defenseman Guillaume Richard to entry level contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Guillaume Richard to a two-year, entry level contract beginning with the 2025-26 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The defenseman was selected by Columbus in the fourth round, 101st overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Richard, 22, recorded nine goals and 45 assists for 54 points with 73 penalty minutes, 155 blocked shots, 245 shots on goal and a cumulative +24 plus/minus rating in 139 contests over four seasons at Providence College (Hockey East) from 2021-25. Serving as an alternate captain during his senior campaign in 2024-25, he led the Friars in blocked shots and was tied for the club lead among blueliners in points with 2-12-14, 14 PIM, 41 blocked shots, 61 shots on goal and a +7 plus/minus rating in 37 games.

The 6-1, 176-pound defenseman set college career highs as a junior in 2023-24, finishing with 3-15-18, 27 PIM, 40 blocked shots and 67 shots on goal in 35 appearances. He collected 1-7-8 and 56 shots on goal in 31 games as a sophomore in 2022-23. He was named the team’s Most Valuable Freshman (Herman Schneider, O.P. Award) after posting 3-11-14, 26 PIM and 61 shots on goal in 36 contests in 2021-22.

Prior to his collegiate career, the native of Quebec City, Quebec registered 2-14-16 and 14 PIM in 51 appearances with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL from 2019-21. He also represented Canada at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships.

FULL GUILLAUME RICHARD STATS

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.