Blue Jackets sign defenseman Guillaume Richard to entry level contract

The 2021 fourth-round draft pick signed a two-year contract beginning with the 2025-26 season after four years at Providence College

GUILLAUME16x9
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Guillaume Richard to a two-year, entry level contract beginning with the 2025-26 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The defenseman was selected by Columbus in the fourth round, 101st overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Richard, 22, recorded nine goals and 45 assists for 54 points with 73 penalty minutes, 155 blocked shots, 245 shots on goal and a cumulative +24 plus/minus rating in 139 contests over four seasons at Providence College (Hockey East) from 2021-25. Serving as an alternate captain during his senior campaign in 2024-25, he led the Friars in blocked shots and was tied for the club lead among blueliners in points with 2-12-14, 14 PIM, 41 blocked shots, 61 shots on goal and a +7 plus/minus rating in 37 games.

The 6-1, 176-pound defenseman set college career highs as a junior in 2023-24, finishing with 3-15-18, 27 PIM, 40 blocked shots and 67 shots on goal in 35 appearances. He collected 1-7-8 and 56 shots on goal in 31 games as a sophomore in 2022-23. He was named the team’s Most Valuable Freshman (Herman Schneider, O.P. Award) after posting 3-11-14, 26 PIM and 61 shots on goal in 36 contests in 2021-22.

Prior to his collegiate career, the native of Quebec City, Quebec registered 2-14-16 and 14 PIM in 51 appearances with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL from 2019-21. He also represented Canada at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships.

FULL GUILLAUME RICHARD STATS

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the games you want, score priority access to Stanley Cup playoff tickets, and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Williams feels like he's found a home in Columbus

CBJ rally falls short in Ottawa

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets hope to ride momentum against the Senators

Blue Jackets rally to defeat Canucks in shootout

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets' resiliency leads to a crazy win vs. Vancouver

From stats to slapshots: Blue Jackets announce hockey analytics conference

Blue Jackets activate Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Canucks at Nationwide Arena

Girls hockey is taking off in Columbus

Small Business of the Month: TWC Enterprises Electrical

Blue Jackets sign defenseman Caleb MacDonald to entry level contract

Blue Jackets sign defenseman Charlie Elick to three-year entry level contract

Blue Jackets sign center Jack Williams to entry level contract

Blue Jackets assign forward Luca Pinelli to AHL Cleveland

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets get two huge points on Long Island

Blue Jackets rally past Islanders for shootout win

Returns of Monahan, Gudbranson should bolster the CBJ lineup

Blue Jackets activate Gudbranson, Monahan off Injured Reserve