A Norris showdown? Werenski, Makar among the best of the best

Fans are in for a treat Thursday night at Nationwide Arena as two of the best defensemen in the world are set to showcase their skills.

On the visiting side, there’s Cale Makar, Colorado’s fleet-footed wunderkind who has been considered one of the elite blueliners in the world since he entered the league six seasons ago. Taking home ice will be Zach Werenski, the Columbus defensemen who has made multiple All-Star Game appearances but has taken his game to another level this season both for club and country.

There are other names that must be considered – Vancouver's Quinn Hughes heads that list – but many would consider Makar and Werenski the top contenders for the Norris Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

With that in mind, team writers Jeff Svoboda of BlueJackets.com and Coby Maeir of ColoradoAvalanche.com have collaborated to break down what stands out about each player. Both are fantastic players in their own right, so this is meant to highlight what they bring to the table rather than take anything away from the other.

Here’s what each had to say.

What Makar and Werenski have brought to the table this season

Svoboda: First off, if you look at the statistics, there’s no question Werenski deserves to be in the running for the Norris Trophy and maybe even the Hart Trophy. Werenski has tied his own CBJ single-season record among defensemen with 20 goals on the year, and his 54 assists and 74 points broke his own previous marks as well. He’s tied for fifth all-time in scoring for a single season in CBJ history, and he’s in the top three among all NHL defensemen in the major counting stats. Add in his NHL-best average ice time of 27:04 and you can argue he is the most integral piece of the puzzle for a talented CBJ team in the mix for a playoff spot. Off the ice, he’s also emerged as a leader, going from a classic lead-by-example type from someone who isn’t afraid to speak his mind when the situation calls for it.

Maeir: Makar is putting together another fantastic season in 2024-25. He leads all NHL defensemen in points (87), goals (29), assists (58), power-play goals (11) and power-play points (34). At even strength, he leads defensemen in points (50) and goals (16). Additionally, he's tied for first among defensemen in takeaways (55) and second among blueliners in time on ice per game (25:40). Among defensemen who have played at least 50 games this season, Makar is tied for the 15th-fewest penalty minutes (14). In each of the last four seasons, Makar has finished in the top three in Norris Trophy voting for the league’s best defensemen, winning it in 2022. With the numbers he’s posted this season, he could very well win the second Norris of his outstanding career.

What stands out about their offensive abilities?

Svoboda: Werenski has been one of the top offensive blueliners in the league since he arrived back in 2016-17, equally adept at scoring goals on his own – his 110 tallies since the 2016-17 season are sixth among NHL defensemen – and setting them up. His shot is a threat whether it’s on the rush or from distance on the power play, and for a big man, he has a tremendous amount of speed that allows him to pull away from defenders when the situation calls for it. His skating isn’t quite as dynamic as Makar’s, but he’s always in the right spot and uses his intelligence to know when to lead the rush.

Maeir: Whether it’s the way he moves his hips at the blueline to create space or his pinpoint long-range wrist shots, Makar is a must-see player. He has the rare ability to make something out of nothing, especially from the blue line where he’ll almost shuffle away from defenders. Makar is a one-man breakout, a quality that is increasingly valuable both at even strength and on the power play.

What stands out about their defensive abilities?

Svoboda: Werenski has acknowledged his skills in the defensive zone needed improvement from when he first arrived in the NHL, but he’s put in the work and now is a strong player in front of his own net. His biggest assets are his size and intelligence; at 6-2, 211, he is difficult to get around and can hold his own at the netfront, and he often anticipates plays and shuts them down before they begin. Werenski will never be a rugged, old-school defender known for his physicality, but he doesn’t have to be.

Maeir: Because Makar has extraordinary offensive ability, his excellence on defense is often overlooked. There have been countless moments this season when the Avalanche are in a potentially vulnerable position in their defensive zone, but Makar will stickhandle through several players to alleviate the pressure on the Avs. This leads to a defensive-zone clearance and sometimes even an offensive rush the other way.

Name one of their iconic moments from the 2024-25 season.

Svoboda: For Werenski, I can’t help but think back to the Blue Jackets’ game Jan. 31 in Utah. Columbus was on the second half of a back-to-back and clearly didn’t have its legs through two periods, but Werenski simply wouldn’t let the Blue Jackets lose. He had a hand in a pair of third-period goals that allowed the team to overturn a 2-0 deficit, then made the overtime winner happen, forcing a turnover in the defensive zone to create a 2-on-0 and then finishing a back-and-forth with Cole Sillinger for the winner.