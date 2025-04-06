PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to bounce back against Senators

BLUE JACKETS (34-32-9) at SENATORS (41-29-6), 5 PM, CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE
After last night's loss in Toronto, Columbus has a chance to earn key points in a return trip to Ottawa
COLUMBUS, 5th in Metropolitan
OTTAWA, 4th in Atlantic
The Blue Jackets went into Saturday night’s game knowing the desperation required, and they responded in kind.
Columbus played a sharp game through the first two periods against Toronto, putting together two periods of smart, sound hockey, only to find themselves down 2-0. From there, they were chasing the game, and the end result was a 5-0 setback vs. the Maple Leafs that further dented their playoff hopes.
It was the 14th time in the last 15 games where Columbus found itself in a 1-0 hole, and it wasn’t the first time the Blue Jackets came out with the requisite level of intensity and play only to find themselves facing a deficit.
It’s become a familiar refrain of late as the Blue Jackets have gone 4-10-1 in their last 15 games – lots of good minutes undone by a combination of frustrating mistakes and a dose of bad puck luck.
“Yeah, we're getting a little tired of saying that,” head coach Dean Evason said. “I guess we have to say it because it's reality. I mean, yeah, it's difficult because we did think we played a real strong (first) period. We started right, started with the right mindset.
“The energy level was great, but for whatever reason, you lack some confidence or whatever it is, and something bad happens like a goal and all of a sudden it's like we're reeling a bit.”
Unfortunately for the Blue Jackets, time is starting to run out. With seven games to play going into the second half of this weekend’s Ontario back-to-back in Ottawa, the Blue Jackets are now six points back of Montreal for the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot.
That makes this evening’s game against the Senators a near must-win, but the Blue Jackets expect to battle to the end.
“Obviously, we set a standard, we set a culture, and as long as there's no (eliminated) next to our name and we can fight for that (clinched) spot in the standings, I don't see why we'd have to change anything,” Mathieu Olivier said after the game against the Leafs. “I think our first two periods tonight were really good. It's a good building block for us. Obviously, they're a good team, so we use that to build for tomorrow and go from there.”
Head coach: Travis Green (First season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 2.86 (20th) | Scoring defense: 2.80 (11th) | PP: 23.4 percent (12th) | PK: 77.9 percent (17th)
The narrative: Boasting a young roster with plenty of talent, the Senators have been building toward something, and this appears to be the year Ottawa will snap a seven-year streak of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The arrival of Green and an improved defense have supplemented such standouts as Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson, allowing the Sens to occupy the first wild card spot, nine points clear of the playoff line.
Team leaders: Stutzle has become one of the NHL’s most consistent players at age 23, as the third overall pick in the 2020 draft from Germany leads the way at a near point-per-game pace (21-51-72 in 76 games). Batherson may be one of the game’s most underrated forwards, putting up 22 goals and 60 points on the year. Tkachuk is the straw that stirs the drink with a team-best 29 goals, 55 points and 123 penalty minutes to join CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier as the only players in the league with at least 15 goals and 100 PIMs. Sanderson adds 11-42-53 from the blue line, while veteran Claude Giroux has 15 goals among his 47 points.
Linus Ullmark was acquired from Boston in the offseason to steady the goaltending spot, and he’s largely done just that with a 22-14-3 record, 2.75 GAA and .909 save percentage.
What's new: While many of the teams battling for a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference have scuffled down the stretch, Ottawa has gone 11-4-1 in its last 16 games to open up some breathing room in the race. The Sens sensed that the opportunity to play postseason hockey was there at the trade deadline and bolstered the forward group, bringing in Dylan Cozens from Buffalo and Fabian Zetterlund from San Jose, with Cozens posting a 3-7-10 line in his first 15 games.
Trending: This is the middle of three contests in 11 days between the teams, with the Senators taking a 3-2 win last Sunday in the Canadian capital. Columbus has lost four straight on the road in the series.
Former CBJ: Goaltender Anton Forsberg has found a home in Ottawa, starting 24 games and playing in 27 with a 10-11-2 record, 2.57 GAA and .907 save percentage in his fifth season with the Sens.
LW 91 Kent Johnson
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 38 Boone Jenner
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 21 James van Riemsdyk
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 4 Cole Sillinger
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 17 Justin Danforth
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 5 Denton Mateychuk
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 3 Jack Johnson
RD 44 Erik Gudbranson
Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov, Christian Fischer, Luke Kunin, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen, Jordan Harris, Damon Severson
Injured reserve: Kevin Labanc (shoulder)
Roster Report: The Blue Jackets won’t skate in the morning after last night’s travel, so Dean Evason will address the lineup at his pregame media availability.
Columbus has tied a franchise record with five players with 20-plus goals on the season (Kirill Marchenko, 31; Adam Fantilli 24; Kent Johnson, 22; Zach Werenski, 20; Dmitri Voronkov, 20). ... Boone Jenner saw his career-best-tying six-game point streak end Saturday, with Jenner notching 6-3-9 in that span. The captain has a 6-12-18 line in 19 games since returning from injury. He is two goals away from becoming the third CBJ player to notch 200 in his career. ... Werenski has moved into a tie for fifth place all-time in a single season in CBJ annals with 74 points after two assists vs. Nashville on Tuesday. Among defensemen, he has a single-season team record with 54 assists on the year, and his 20 goals are tied with his team record total from 2019-20. His average ice time of 27:01 leads all NHL players, and he’s tied for second among league defensemen in goals (20) and second in points (74) on the season. ... Sean Monahan has eight points (3-5-8) in six games after missing 28 games with an upper body injury. His 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists) are the most ever for a CBJ player in his first 47 games with the franchise, and he leads NHL players with at least 20 games played in points per 60 minutes at 5-on-5. … Adam Fantilli has a 17-14-31 line in the last 36 games. ... Marchenko has set a new career high with his 31 goals on the season. He has a 21-25-46 line in the last 47 games and is just the eighth player in CBJ history to score 30 goals in a campaign. ... Johnson has 26 points (11-15-26) in the past 31 games and leads the NHL with three shootout-winning goals on the season. ... Mathieu Olivier has a career-high 17 goals and is one of two NHL players with 15-plus goals and 100 penalty minutes in 2024-25; he’s also third in the NHL with 283 hits, a franchise single-season record. ... Dante Fabbro has a 2-5-7 line in his last five games. ... The Blue Jackets are second in the NHL with 177 goals at 5-on-5 and tied for fifth with nine shorthanded goals. ... Blue Jackets defensemen have 46 goals this season, second in the NHL, and 183 points, good for a tie for fourth place in the league.
April 6, 2014: Sergei Bobrovsky earns his second shutout in four days and the Blue Jackets inch closer to clinching a playoff spot in a 4-0 victory against the New York Islanders in Nationwide Arena. Bobrovsky makes 31 saves while Boone Jenner, Jack Johnson and Ryan Murray each notch power-play goals.
April 6, 2019: In a game that features rookie Alexandre Texier’s first career goal, Columbus defeats Ottawa 6-2 to close out the second-best season in franchise history at 47-31-4 (98 points). The Jackets also set franchise new club records in road wins and points at 25-14-2 (52 points).
April 6, 2024: For the first time in Blue Jackets history, they get six goals from defensemen while earning a 6-2 victory over Philadelphia at Nationwide Arena. Zach Werenski and Damon Severson each score twice while Erik Gudbranson and Nick Blankenburg also get on the board, while Jet Greaves makes 37 saves.