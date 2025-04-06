Ullmark, Senators shut out Blue Jackets, gain in Atlantic

Nikolas Matinpalo scored his first NHL goal and Thomas Chabot had two assists for the Senators, who have won three straight and moved within two points of the Florida Panthers for third in the Atlantic Division.

“I thought we played a pretty complete game,” Green said. “I loved our start, loved how we came out and kind of set the game how we wanted to play, to be honest. Really liked our third period; spent a lot of good time in their zone and played a really good, complete game. And Linus was good in net.”

Ottawa is also seven points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves in relief for the Blue Jackets (34-33-9), who were shut out for the second straight game following a 5-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Daniil Tarasov was pulled early in the first period after allowing two goals on six shots.

“You’ve got to be patient, as I’ve said from the start of the season,” Merzlikins said. “We’re not a bad hockey team. I believe in my boys. I know they are trying and they are working their [behinds] off and sooner or later it’s going to come. I know it didn’t [come]. I know they’re frustrated — I see that. It’s just about patience. It’s a team sport. You cannot be an individual. This is the NHL.”

Columbus, which has lost three straight, is six points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card.

“Clearly, we’re not scoring goals,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “So, it just gets magnified when you get down because you’re pressing even harder, and when you’re not having success and you’re not scoring goals and you’re pressing, it’s not a good recipe.”