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The Matchup

The Blue Jackets are 23-21-2 all-time against the Maple Leafs.

Toronto defeated Columbus 6-2 earlier this season.

The Blue Jackets have won six of the last 10 meetings against the Maple Leafs.

Ice Breakers

Kent Johnson has recorded a point in each of his last four games. Johnson leads the Blue Jackets in points with 21 (9G-12A) in 20 games and recorded his fourth multipoint game of the season Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

With a goal and an assist Thursday night, Zach Werenski recorded his fourth multipoint game of the season. Werenski leads the Blue Jackets in assists with 14 in 20 games and ranks second on the team in points with 18 (4G-14A).

With a save percentage of .909, Cam Talbot ranks 13th among all NHL goaltenders this season. In his first season with the Blue Jackets, Talbot has recorded a 6-4-0 record and most recently picked up his second road win against the Blackhawks.

Matthew Knies recorded his second multipoint game of the season with a goal and two assists Thursday night. In his last five games, Knies has recorded five points (3G-2A).

Rick Has Returned

Head Coach Rick Bowness returned to the Blue Jackets bench Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks after missing the previous three games due to an undisclosed health issue.

Bowness, who took over as head coach in January 2026, has previously served as the head coach for the Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, Phoenix Coyotes and Dallas Stars.