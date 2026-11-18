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The Matchup

The Blue Jackets are 44-46-15 all-time against the Blackhawks.

Columbus has won seven straight matchups against Chicago, with its most recent win being a 4-0 shutout at Nationwide Arena in February. In each of those seven games, Columbus recorded at least four goals.

Across the teams’ last 10 matchups, Columbus has outscored Chicago 46-25.

Ice Breakers

Zach Werenski and Luca Del Bel Belluz enter Thursday night's game with two-game point streaks, while Kent Johnson enters the matchup with a three-game point streak.

Werenski has recorded a point in eight of the last 10 matchups against the Blackhawks, including five multipoint games and is riding a six-game point streak against Chicago.

In their last three games against the Blackhawks, Charlie Coyle, Cole Sillinger, Dmitri Voronkov, Sean Monahan, Damon Severson, Werenski and Johnson have all recorded multipoint games.

Charlie Coyle recorded his second career hat trick last season against the Blackhawks in a 4-2 win.

Captain Bedard

During the Blackhawks’ game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, Connor Bedard left early in the third period due to an upper-body injury and is unlikely to return for Thursday night’s game.

Bedard, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension with the Blackhawks and was named the second-youngest captain in franchise history, made his season debut Oct. 13 after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder during the offseason.

In just 15 games, Bedard, who was selected first overall by Chicago in the 2023 NHL draft, leads the Blackhawks with 18 points (7G-11A).

Showtime Is Back

After four seasons with the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings, Patrick Kane has returned to Chicago after signing a two-year, $16 million contract.

Tied for fifth in points for Chicago this season, Kane has recorded 11 points (1G-10A) in 18 games and is riding a two-game point streak.

During his 16-season stint with the Blackhawks, Kane led Chicago to three Stanley Cup championships and was awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy, Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay award. He also became the first American-born player to win the Hart Memorial Trophy.