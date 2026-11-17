Tune In
Watch: Blue Jackets Hockey Network (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo, DIRECTV, & DIRECTV Stream)
Listen: 97.1 The Fan and The CBJ App
The Matchup
- The Blue Jackets are 28-24-9 all-time against the New York Islanders.
- The Islanders will be the Blue Jackets' fifth Metropolitan Division matchup of the season.
- Tuesday night’s game will mark the teams’ first of four meetings this season.
Ice Breakers
- Cole Sillinger leads the Blue Jackets in takeaways with seven.
- Kent Johnson leads the Blue Jackets in points this season with 18 (8G-10A) in 18 games.
- Matthew Knies recorded his fourth goal of the season against the Flyers, marking a two-game goal streak.
Young Talent
With 21 points (6G-15A) in 19 games, reigning Calder Trophy winner Matthew Schaefer leads the New York Islanders in points and assists this season. During the Islanders’ matchup against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 27, the 19-year-old from Hamilton, Ontario, became the first player in NHL history to skate an entire five-minute overtime period.
After being selected first overall in the 2025 NHL draft, Schaefer had a historic rookie season, becoming the youngest player in NHL history to score an overtime goal, the first defenseman in NHL history to reach 20 goals as a rookie and the player with the most goals and points by an 18-year-old NHL defenseman.