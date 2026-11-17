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Listen: 97.1 The Fan and The CBJ App

The Matchup

The Blue Jackets are 28-24-9 all-time against the New York Islanders.

The Islanders will be the Blue Jackets' fifth Metropolitan Division matchup of the season.

Tuesday night’s game will mark the teams’ first of four meetings this season.

Ice Breakers

Cole Sillinger leads the Blue Jackets in takeaways with seven.

Kent Johnson leads the Blue Jackets in points this season with 18 (8G-10A) in 18 games.

Matthew Knies recorded his fourth goal of the season against the Flyers, marking a two-game goal streak.

Young Talent

With 21 points (6G-15A) in 19 games, reigning Calder Trophy winner Matthew Schaefer leads the New York Islanders in points and assists this season. During the Islanders’ matchup against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 27, the 19-year-old from Hamilton, Ontario, became the first player in NHL history to skate an entire five-minute overtime period.

After being selected first overall in the 2025 NHL draft, Schaefer had a historic rookie season, becoming the youngest player in NHL history to score an overtime goal, the first defenseman in NHL history to reach 20 goals as a rookie and the player with the most goals and points by an 18-year-old NHL defenseman.