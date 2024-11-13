Kraken rally back to down Blue Jackets

McCann added an empty-net goal at 18:42 of the third for the 5-2 final.

“We came in after the first period and said for sure it’s our best period,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “But we don’t want to go in and praise too much, we’ve got to keep the foot on the pedal, and then it just… we couldn’t sustain it for whatever reason.”

Kuraly gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 13:46 of the first period. He put the puck into an open net after Aston-Reese’s shot from the high slot got behind Daccord.

Aston-Reese then pushed it to 2-0 just 22 seconds later. Kuraly won a race to a loose puck in the right corner and threw the puck toward the crease, where Aston-Reese redirected it over Daccord’s glove.

“I think most of it’s just simple, and I think it’s repeatable things that we’ve done a lot of times,” Kuraly said. “And they don’t have to end up in goals, but I think it can be a blueprint for us to try and score goals. It’s a bunch of singles that [add] up in a home run.”

NOTES: The Kraken scored four goals in a period for a League-leading fourth time this season. … McCann’s secondary assist on Talvanen’s goal made him the first player in Kraken history to record 200 points with the team (104 goals, 97 assists).