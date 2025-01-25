Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning rally for OT win against Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Nikita Kucherov scored a power-play goal 58 seconds into overtime and had two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied for a 4-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday.
Kucherov’s game-winner came after Jake Guentzel tipped in his pass in front of the net to tie it 3-3 on the power play with 41 seconds remaining in the third period for the Lightning, who outshot the Blackhawks 17-1 in the period.
“It’s huge, Guentzel said. “You never want to be down. We pushed back there in the third. I thought that was our best period, and it needed to be. Whenever you can come back in the third, I think it shows a lot about your team.”
Kucherov extended his point streak to 11 games (six goals, 13 assists).
Guentzel also had an assist, and Nick Paul scored for the Lightning (26-18-3), who had lost two in a row. Victor Hedman had two assists, and Jonas Johansson made 11 saves.
“You just never know in this league,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “It’s so hard to win. It took a little bit for us to get our feet under us, but the boys were driven, especially with not coming away with any points a couple days, going back to back (at the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens earlier in the week). We had to exert a lot of energy just to get out of this one. But they did it. That’s all you ask of your team. You can’t quit. You’ve just got to keep going.
“Pretty proud of the effort, especially in that third period. Even when we were missing, we were getting so close, so close, so close. You just needed one. It could come in the first minute or the last minute. Tonight, it came in the last minute. That’s what we need.”
Frank Nazar and Louis Crevier each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Dach scored his first NHL goal for the Blackhawks (15-28-5), who have lost six of seven (1-3-3). Arvid Soderblom made 36 saves.
“You have to understand how the margins are so slim when you’re up by one and how hard you are pushing when you’re down by one,” Chicago captain Nick Foligno said. “Almost flip the script in your mind of what that takes to negate, right? I think that’s where we take a breath.
“We almost sit back a little bit too much or we don’t get quite that extra effort to get it out or understand, if you do have a chance on your stick to put it in the net and get that extra lead. It’s winning hockey, it’s the habits that allow you to do that, and tonight it’s not getting scored on in the last minute because you don’t want to put a puck in.”
Mitchell Chaffee gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 10:59 of the first period. He took a pass from behind the net from Kucherov and put a wrist shot past Soderblom’s glove.
Dach tied it 1-1 at 16:29 with his first goal in 10 NHL games. Ryan Donato put the puck out in front from behind the net, and it deflected off the left skate of Hedman. Dach then moved in, outbattled Guentzel for the puck, and scored on the forehand.
Nazar put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 at 18:47 when he received Connor Bedard’s pass in the left circle and put a wrist shot past Johansson.
Crevier extended it to 3-1 at 4:59 of the second period just after a Chicago power play expired. Crevier took a cross-ice pass from Nazar inside the right point and scored on a wrist shot over Johansson’s right shoulder.
Paul cut it to 3-2 at 19:52, tipping in Heman’s backhand shot from the slot.
“It definitely helped,” Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “It definitely helped our demeanor. It gave us a little bit of life coming back in here (to the locker room). We had to stay with it there. That’s what was good about the third. Nobody tried to do it themselves. We stayed within our structure, got a lot of shots in traffic. [Soderblom] played pretty well, and the team did, as well. We found a way in the end. We’ve got to build off that.”
NOTES: Kucherov became the second player in Lightning history with 100 career three-point games, joining Steven Stamkos (103 games). … Lightning forward Cam Atkinson played in his 800th NHL game. … Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury. … Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones missed the game because of illness. … Defenseman Ethan Del Mastro had 15:49 of ice time in his season debut for the Blackhawks after being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.