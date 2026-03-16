RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Sacha Boisvert to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Sacha Boisvert on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2027-28 season ($974,167 salary cap hit).

Boisvert, 19, appeared in 26 games with Boston University (NCAA) during the 2025-26 campaign, logging 17 points (3G, 14A). He matched a collegiate career high and ranked third on the team with 14 assists, while his 17 points shared fifth. Boisvert was named the Hockey East Player of the Week on Nov. 10 having recorded a career-high four assists, including three primary assists, on Nov. 8 against Merrimack.