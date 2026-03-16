RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Sacha Boisvert to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Chicago signs forward through 2027-28 season with $974,167 cap hit deal

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By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Sacha Boisvert on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2027-28 season ($974,167 salary cap hit).

Boisvert, 19, appeared in 26 games with Boston University (NCAA) during the 2025-26 campaign, logging 17 points (3G, 14A). He matched a collegiate career high and ranked third on the team with 14 assists, while his 17 points shared fifth. Boisvert was named the Hockey East Player of the Week on Nov. 10 having recorded a career-high four assists, including three primary assists, on Nov. 8 against Merrimack.

Sacha Boisvert after being selected No. 18 overall by the Blackhawks

A native of Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Boisvert competed in 63 collegiate games split between Boston University and the University of North Dakota from 2024-26, compiling 49 points (21G, 28A). As a freshman with North Dakota in 2024-25, the forward posted 32 points (18G, 14A) in 37 games, earning NCHC Rookie of the Year honors and was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team. Additionally, Boisvert registered 113 points (53G, 60A) in 118 regular-season United States Hockey League (USHL) games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks from 2022-24.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound forward was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (18th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

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