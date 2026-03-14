PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head to Vegas for Saturday Night Showdown

🕒 TIME: 9:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago faces Golden Knights in a Saturday night matchup at T-Mobile Arena to complete road trip
🕒 TIME: 9:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago has earned a point in each of their two games against Vegas this season (1-0-1) and has taken points in three of their last five contests against the Golden Knights overall (2-2-1). Tyler Bertuzzi has notched points (7G, 3A) in six of his last seven games against Vegas, including three multi-point games. He’s riding a three-game point streak (1G, 3A) at T-Mobile Arena and has posted 12 points (8G, 4A) in 13 career games against the Golden Knights overall. Forward Connor Bedard has logged a point (3G, 3A) in six of his seven career games against the Golden Knights, including a point (2G, 1A) in three of his four career games at T-Mobile Arena.
The Blackhawks defeated the Utah Mammoth in overtime, 3-2, on Thursday at Delta Center to sweep the season series (4-0-0) …. Connor Bedard notched two points (1G, 1A), including the overtime game-winning goal … Frank Nazar (1G, 1A) posted two points and went 9-for-12 (75.0%) in the faceoff circle … Tyler Bertuzzi (1G, 1A) also logged two points … Nick Lardis, Teuvo Teravainen and Alex Vlasic each recorded an assist … Spencer Knight made 29 saves on 31 shots (.935 SV%) for his 17th victory of the season … Chicago went 1-for-1 (100%) on the power play and 1-for-1 (100%) on the penalty kill.
Chicago has earned points in four-straight road games (2-0-2) and in nine of their last 13 road games (6-4-3). With a win against Vegas, the club could match their season-long five-game road point streak from Dec. 27-Jan. 27 (4-0-1) . The Blackhawks have gone 32-for-35 (91.4%) on the penalty kill over their last 14 road games since Dec. 19, which leads the NHL over that span. Forward Teuvo Teravainen logged an assist against Utah on Thursday and is riding a career-long six-game road point streak (3G, 5A).
Frank Nazar notched two points (1G, 1A) on Thursday against Utah and is riding a career-long five-game point streak (3G, 5A), which includes three multi-point outings. He also went 9-for-12 (75.0%) in the faceoff circle against the Mammoth on Thursday. Nazar now ranks second on the team with a career-high 22 assists in 49 games this season, while his career-high 32 points share third ... He’s posted 10 goals this season and is two goals shy of matching his career-high 12 goals from the 2024-25 campaign.
Goaltender Spencer Knight recorded 29 saves on 31 shots (.935 SV%) against Utah on Thursday for his 22nd game this season with a .900-or-higher SV%, which shares 10th in the NHL. Knight has appeared in a career-high 43 games this season, logging a 17-18-8 record, a .909 SV%, a 2.61 GAA and three shutouts. His 17 wins this season are two shy of matching his career-high 19 wins from the 2021-22 campaign with the Florida Panthers.
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ON THIS DAY
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ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
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On March 14, 1933, the Blackhawks forfeited their only game in franchise history. Former Blackhawks Head Coach Tommy Gorman disputed a Boston Bruins overtime goal and threw a punch at referee Bill Stewart. Gorman led the Blackhawks to their locker room and refused to stay on the ice, forcing Stewart to issue a team forfeit to Chicago.
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On March 14, 2023, former Blackhawks forward Taylor Raddysh scored his first career NHL hat trick in a 6-3 Chicago victory over the Boston Bruins at United Center. All three of Raddysh’s goals came in the third period.