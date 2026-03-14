PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head to Vegas for Saturday Night Showdown

AGAINST VEGAS

Chicago has earned a point in each of their two games against Vegas this season (1-0-1) and has taken points in three of their last five contests against the Golden Knights overall (2-2-1). Tyler Bertuzzi has notched points (7G, 3A) in six of his last seven games against Vegas, including three multi-point games. He’s riding a three-game point streak (1G, 3A) at T-Mobile Arena and has posted 12 points (8G, 4A) in 13 career games against the Golden Knights overall. Forward Connor Bedard has logged a point (3G, 3A) in six of his seven career games against the Golden Knights, including a point (2G, 1A) in three of his four career games at T-Mobile Arena.