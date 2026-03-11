RELEASE: Drew Commesso Assigned to Rockford IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned goaltender Drew Commesso to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Commesso, 23, has competed in three games with Chicago in 2025-26, posting a 2-1-0 record, a .918 save percentage, a 2.31 goals-against average and one shutout. He made 23 saves on 25 shots (.920 SV%) on Monday night against Utah for his second career victory. He also recorded his first career NHL win and shutout on Jan. 10 in Nashville, making 36 saves on 36 shots. Additionally, Commesso has appeared in 28 games with Rockford this season, compiling a 9-16-3 record, a .899 SV%, a 3.07 GAA and one shutout.

