RELEASE: Drew Commesso Assigned to Rockford IceHogs

Goaltender has competed in three games with Chicago in 2025-26, posting a 2-1-0 record

Thumbnail_Roster
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned goaltender Drew Commesso to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Commesso, 23, has competed in three games with Chicago in 2025-26, posting a 2-1-0 record, a .918 save percentage, a 2.31 goals-against average and one shutout. He made 23 saves on 25 shots (.920 SV%) on Monday night against Utah for his second career victory. He also recorded his first career NHL win and shutout on Jan. 10 in Nashville, making 36 saves on 36 shots. Additionally, Commesso has appeared in 28 games with Rockford this season, compiling a 9-16-3 record, a .899 SV%, a 3.07 GAA and one shutout.

The Blackhawks play the Utah Mammoth on Thursday evening at Delta Center at 8:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.

News Feed

