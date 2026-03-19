PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Minnesota for Rematch with Wild

AGAINST MINNESOTA

The Blackhawks head to Minnesota on Thursday night for a matchup with the Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Chicago has earned a point in each of their three games against the Wild this season (0-0-3). Connor Bedard is riding a six-game point streak (2G, 6A) against the Wild, including a three-game point streak (1G, 2A) at Grand Casino Arena. He’s notched five points (1G, 4A) in three games against Minnesota this season and nine points (2G, 7A) in nine career games against them. Andre Burakovsky has posted points (4G, 11A) nine of his 17 career outings at Grand Casino Arena, including six multi-point games.