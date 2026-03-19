PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Minnesota for Rematch with Wild

Chicago faces Minnesota in the final meeting of four meetings this season on Thursday night.

Game-Day-Hype-16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

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QUICK HITS

  • The Blackhawks have earned points in six of their last eight games since March 1 (3-2-3).
  • Chicago has earned a point in each of their three games against the Wild this season (0-0-3).
  • The Blackhawks have earned points in four of their last five road games (2-1-2) and in nine of their last 14 road games (6-5-3). The club has also scored a power play goal (5G) in five of their last seven away from United Center since Feb. 26.
  • Connor Bedard is riding a six-game point streak (2G, 6A) against the Wild, including a three-game point streak (1G, 2A) at Grand Casino Arena.
  • Forward Frank Nazar has notched multi-point games in four of his last six contests.

AGAINST MINNESOTA

The Blackhawks head to Minnesota on Thursday night for a matchup with the Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Chicago has earned a point in each of their three games against the Wild this season (0-0-3). Connor Bedard is riding a six-game point streak (2G, 6A) against the Wild, including a three-game point streak (1G, 2A) at Grand Casino Arena. He’s notched five points (1G, 4A) in three games against Minnesota this season and nine points (2G, 7A) in nine career games against them. Andre Burakovsky has posted points (4G, 11A) nine of his 17 career outings at Grand Casino Arena, including six multi-point games.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell in overtime, 4-3, to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at United Center. Frank Nazar (1G, 1A), Louis Crevier (1G, 1A) and Connor Bedard (2A) each recorded two points. Artyom Levshunov notched an assist and ranked second among all skaters with a career-high 26:29 of time on ice. Wyatt Kaiser also logged an assist. Andrew Mangiapane shared first among all skaters with three blocked shots. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.

LOUIS VUITTON

Defenseman Louis Crevier recorded two points (1G, 1A) against Minnesota on Tuesday and now shares first among club blueliners with a career-high five goals this season. He shares second among team defenders with a career-high 17 points in 64 games in 2025-26, while his career-high 12 assists share third. Against the Wild on Tuesday, Crevier scored on a 102.54 mph shot, which is the hardest shot resulting in a goal in the NHL this season.

STATE OF THE ART

Rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov tallied an assist on Tuesday against Minnesota and now ranks fourth among all league rookies and ranks second among NHL rookie defensemen with 22 assists this season. He also ranks third among first year blueliners with 24 points in 2025-26. Levshunov recorded his 22nd assist of the season on Tuesday and tied Mike O’Connell (22 in 1978-79) for the fourth most by a Blackhawks rookie defenseman in a season in team history. He trails Keith Magnuson (24 in 1969-70), Brent Seabrook (27 in 2005-06) and Doug Crossman (28 in 1981-82).

Connor Bedard feeds Frank Nazar to make it 3-3 in the final minutes against Minnesota

COBRA KAI

Wyatt Kaiser recorded an assist on Tuesday and set a new career-high with eight helpers in 62 games this season. He's also logged career highs in goals (5) and points (13) in 2025-26. He ranked third among all club skaters against Minnesota with 22:59 of time on ice and rank third among Chicago skaters with an average time on ice per game of 19:16 this season.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
On March 19, 1998, The Blackhawks retired No. 18 in honor of Denis Savard. Chicago defeated the Montreal Canadiens in the game, 1-0, at United Center. Chad Kilger scored the only goal in the contest.
On March 19, 1935, former Blackhawks goaltender Lorne Chabot was awarded the Vezina Trophy. Chabot posted a 26-17-5 record, a 1.70 goals-against average and eight shutouts that season for Chicago.

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