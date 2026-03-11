PREVIEW: Blackhawks Start Two-Game Trip Against Mammoth

🕒 TIME: 8:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago squares off with Utah in Thursday night road-matchup to wrap season series
🕒 TIME: 8:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago is 3-0-0 against Utah this season and has earned points in four of their last five games against them (4-1-0). The Blackhawks have gone a perfect 7-for-7 (100%) on the penalty kill against the Mammoth this season, while also scoring a power play goal (3-for-10; 30%) in each of their three games against them in 2025-26. Teuvo Teravainen is riding a three-game point streak (2G, 2A) against Utah and has logged a point (3G, 1A) in each of his three career games at Delta Center. Forward Ryan Donato has notched a point (1G, 4A) in five of his last six games against Utah.
The Blackhawks defeated the Utah Mammoth in overtime, 3-2, on Monday night at United Center. Frank Nazar scored the overtime game-winning goal and went 8-for-10 (80.0%) in the faceoff circle. Connor Bedard notched two assists and a career-high four hits. Andrew Mangiapane scored his first goal as a Blackhawk, while Andre Burakovsky also scored one goal. Four other Blackhawks each logged an assist and Drew Commesso made 23 saves on 25 shots (.920 SV%) for his second career victory.
Chicago has earned points in three-straight road games (1-0-2) and in eight of their last 12 road games (5-4-3). The Blackhawks have gone 31-for-34 (91.2%) on the penalty kill over their last 13 road games since Dec. 19, which leads the NHL over that span. Teuvo Teravainen has logged points (3G, 4A) in a season-long five-straight road games, which is his longest road point streak since his five-game stretch from Feb. 10-March 1, 2022 (1G, 6A) with the Carolina Hurricanes. With a point on Thursday, Teravainen could set a career-long six-game road point streak.
Frank Nazar scored his second career NHL overtime goal on Monday against Utah and matched a career-long four-game point streak (2G, 4A). The forward also went 8-for-10 (80.0%). Nazar shares second on the team with a career-high 21 assists in 48 games this season, while his career-high 30 points rank fifth. He also shares third on the club with a career-high eight multi-point performances this season.
Forward Connor Bedard notched two assists against Utah on Monday for his 44th career multi-point game and tied Denis Savard (44) for the most multi-point games in team history by a player 20 years old or younger. With two assists on Monday against the Mammoth, Bedard (117) passed Eddie Olczyk (115) for the most helpers by a Blackhawks player before the age of 21. He has logged points (6G, 6A) in nine of his last 12 outings.
|
ON THIS DAY
|
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
|
On March 12, 2024, The Blackhawks defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 7-2, at United Center. Connor Bedard logged five points (1G, 4A) and became the third-youngest player in NHL history to record a five-point game.
|
On March 12, 1945, former Blackhawks forward Bill Mosienko was awarded the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct.