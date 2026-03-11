PREVIEW: Blackhawks Start Two-Game Trip Against Mammoth

AGAINST UTAH

Chicago is 3-0-0 against Utah this season and has earned points in four of their last five games against them (4-1-0). The Blackhawks have gone a perfect 7-for-7 (100%) on the penalty kill against the Mammoth this season, while also scoring a power play goal (3-for-10; 30%) in each of their three games against them in 2025-26. Teuvo Teravainen is riding a three-game point streak (2G, 2A) against Utah and has logged a point (3G, 1A) in each of his three career games at Delta Center. Forward Ryan Donato has notched a point (1G, 4A) in five of his last six games against Utah.