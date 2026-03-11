PREVIEW: Blackhawks Start Two-Game Trip Against Mammoth

Chicago squares off with Utah in Thursday night road-matchup to wrap season series

Game-Day-Hype-16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 8:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

QUICK HITS

  • The Blackhawks have earned points in four of their last five games (2-1-2).
  • Chicago has also taken points in three-straight road games (1-0-2) and in eight of their last 12 road games (5-4-3).
  • Teuvo Teravainen has logged points (3G, 4A) in a season-long five-straight road games. With a point on Thursday, Teravainen could set a career-long six-game road point streak.
  • Forward Frank Nazar scored his second career NHL overtime goal on Monday against Utah and matched a career-long four-game point streak (2G, 4A).
  • Connor Bedard (117) notched two assists on Monday against Utah and passed Eddie Olczyk (115) for the most helpers by a Blackhawks player before the age of 21.

AGAINST UTAH

Chicago is 3-0-0 against Utah this season and has earned points in four of their last five games against them (4-1-0). The Blackhawks have gone a perfect 7-for-7 (100%) on the penalty kill against the Mammoth this season, while also scoring a power play goal (3-for-10; 30%) in each of their three games against them in 2025-26. Teuvo Teravainen is riding a three-game point streak (2G, 2A) against Utah and has logged a point (3G, 1A) in each of his three career games at Delta Center. Forward Ryan Donato has notched a point (1G, 4A) in five of his last six games against Utah.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks defeated the Utah Mammoth in overtime, 3-2, on Monday night at United Center. Frank Nazar scored the overtime game-winning goal and went 8-for-10 (80.0%) in the faceoff circle. Connor Bedard notched two assists and a career-high four hits. Andrew Mangiapane scored his first goal as a Blackhawk, while Andre Burakovsky also scored one goal. Four other Blackhawks each logged an assist and Drew Commesso made 23 saves on 25 shots (.920 SV%) for his second career victory.

Andrew Mangiapane ties it up against Utah with a deflection

HIT THE ROAD

Chicago has earned points in three-straight road games (1-0-2) and in eight of their last 12 road games (5-4-3). The Blackhawks have gone 31-for-34 (91.2%) on the penalty kill over their last 13 road games since Dec. 19, which leads the NHL over that span. Teuvo Teravainen has logged points (3G, 4A) in a season-long five-straight road games, which is his longest road point streak since his five-game stretch from Feb. 10-March 1, 2022 (1G, 6A) with the Carolina Hurricanes. With a point on Thursday, Teravainen could set a career-long six-game road point streak.

TO BE FRANK

Frank Nazar scored his second career NHL overtime goal on Monday against Utah and matched a career-long four-game point streak (2G, 4A). The forward also went 8-for-10 (80.0%). Nazar shares second on the team with a career-high 21 assists in 48 games this season, while his career-high 30 points rank fifth. He also shares third on the club with a career-high eight multi-point performances this season.

KING BED

Forward Connor Bedard notched two assists against Utah on Monday for his 44th career multi-point game and tied Denis Savard (44) for the most multi-point games in team history by a player 20 years old or younger. With two assists on Monday against the Mammoth, Bedard (117) passed Eddie Olczyk (115) for the most helpers by a Blackhawks player before the age of 21. He has logged points (6G, 6A) in nine of his last 12 outings.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
On March 12, 2024, The Blackhawks defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 7-2, at United Center. Connor Bedard logged five points (1G, 4A) and became the third-youngest player in NHL history to record a five-point game.
On March 12, 1945, former Blackhawks forward Bill Mosienko was awarded the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct.

