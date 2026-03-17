PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Wild to Open Home-and-Home Series

Chicago faces Minnesota on Tuesday night in first of two games between the teams this week

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 6:30 p.m.
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QUICK HITS

  • The Blackhawks have earned points in five of their last seven games since March 1 (3-2-2).
  • Chicago currently rank first in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 84.9% this season (169-for-199).
  • The Blackhawks have earned a point in each of their two games against the Wild this season (0-0-2). Chicago has also taken points in two of their last three games against Minnesota at United Center (1-1-1)
  • Connor Bedard is riding a five-game point streak (2G, 4A) against the Wild, including logging points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games against the club at United Center.
  • Former Blackhawks captain and current Minnesota Wild forward Nick Foligno is set to make his return to United Center on Tuesday.

AGAINST MINNESOTA

The Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night a United Center. Tuesday’s game will be the third of four meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago has earned a point in each of their two games against the Wild this season (0-0-2). The Blackhawks have also taken points in two of their last three games against Minnesota at United Center (1-1-1). Connor Bedard is riding a five-game point streak (2G, 4A) against the Wild, including logging points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games against the club at United Center. Tyler Bertuzzi has recorded a point (2A) in two of his last three games against the Wild and has posted 10 points (5G, 5A) in 16 career games against them.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks dropped a 4-0 decision to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.  Artyom Levshunov led all skaters with 23:55 of time on ice and three blocked shots, while also sharing first with four hits. Ryan Greene went 5-for-8 (62.5%) in the faceoff circle, while Connor Bedard went 8-for-13 (61.5) and Frank Nazar 11-for-18 (61.1%). Spencer Knight made 28 saves.

WELCOME HOME

Chicago has earned wins in two of their last three home games (2-1-0). The Blackhawks have also gone 17-for-19 (89.5%) on the penalty kill over their last seven home games since Jan. 19, which ranks second in the NHL over that span. Forward Ilya Mikheyev is riding a three-game home point streak (2G, 5A) and has recorded points (2G, 7A) in five of his last seven games at United Center. Ryan Donato has posted points (3G, 3A) in three-straight games at United Center.

THE KILLERS

The Blackhawks currently rank first in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 84.9% this season (169-for-199). Chicago has gone 39-for-45 (86.7%) on the penalty kill over their last 18 games, which leads the NHL. Their six power play goals allowed in that span also paces the league. The club has allowed just 30 power play goals against this season, which ranks third in the NHL (Toronto & Vegas).

FRANK THE TANK

Forward Frank Nazar failed to record a point on Saturday against Vegas, snapping his career-long five-game point streak (3G, 5A). He has logged multi-point games in three of his last five outings. Nazar ranks second on the team with a career-high 22 assists in 50 games this season, while his career-high 32 points share third. He’s posted 10 goals this season and is two goals shy of matching his career-high 12 goals from the 2024-25 campaign.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
On March 17, 1991, The Blackhawks defeated the St. Louis Blues, 6-4, at Chicago Stadium. The game became known as the “St. Patrick’s Day Massacre” due to 276 penalty minutes, 11 fighting majors and 17 misconducts.
On March 17, 1962, former Blackhawks goaltender Glenn Hall helped the Blackhawks to a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto and became the first netminder in team history to record 30 wins in a season.  

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