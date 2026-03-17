PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Wild to Open Home-and-Home Series

AGAINST MINNESOTA

The Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night a United Center. Tuesday’s game will be the third of four meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago has earned a point in each of their two games against the Wild this season (0-0-2). The Blackhawks have also taken points in two of their last three games against Minnesota at United Center (1-1-1). Connor Bedard is riding a five-game point streak (2G, 4A) against the Wild, including logging points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games against the club at United Center. Tyler Bertuzzi has recorded a point (2A) in two of his last three games against the Wild and has posted 10 points (5G, 5A) in 16 career games against them.