LAS VEGAS -- Pavel Dorofeyev had two goals and an assist for the second straight game, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
Dorofeyev gets 2 goals, assist again, Golden Knights shut out Blackhawks
Hill makes 21 saves for Vegas, which takes lead in Pacific
Dorofeyev also recorded two goals and an assist in Vegas’ 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.
Adin Hill made 21 saves in his first shutout of the season and 12th in the NHL. His last shutout came on March 13, 2025, against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
“I’m sure the group feels a lot better about themselves,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’ve got a couple of wins now. We’re getting good first periods, cleaning up that part of our game. Special teams are playing well. Adin Hill’s found his rhythm.”
Rasmus Andersson and Keegan Kolesar also scored, and Mark Stone and Mitch Marner each had two assists for the Golden Knights (31-22-4), who won their second in a row to move into first place in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the Anaheim Ducks.
“We’re not chasing the game,” Andersson said. “We’re off to better starts, and we’re scoring a little bit more. It feels like we’re not giving up too much.”
Spencer Knight made 28 saves for the Blackhawks (25-30-11), who had won two in a row after losing six of seven.
“(Vegas) played a really good game,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “I didn’t think we were quite on top of our game. Execution certainly wasn’t there. Then you don’t have the puck enough, then you’ve got to defend. They’re a really good hockey team. Then you lose the special-teams battle. All those things add up.”
Vegas scored three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead.
“They jumped on us quick,” Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic said. “They’re hard to compete with once they get a lead. We’ve got to make sure we’re coming out a little better.”
Dorofeyev’s power-play goal put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0 at 8:33, a one-timer from the right dot.
Andersson extended it to 2-0 at 11:35 with a shot from the right circle, and Kolesar scored 25 seconds later to push it to 3-0 after redirecting a Jeremy Lauzon shot from the point.
“We really have a good D corps, who has all seven of us (who) has the ability to (shoot the puck),” Andersson said. “Sometimes we’re looking off a little bit too much instead of shooting. We’re trying to get back to a lot of shots from the point and traffic is usually what the goalie struggles with.”
Dorofeyev scored again on the power play to make it 4-0 at 12:51 of the second period, recovering a rebound from Stone.
Artyom Levshunov appeared to score for Chicago 49 seconds into the third period with a slap shot from the left point, but the play was overturned after Vegas challenged for a missed stoppage in play for a hand pass, which was confirmed upon video review.
“That was our players being on top of it and good for them,” Cassidy said. “Good on (video coach Dave Rogowski) for eventually finding it. … I am happy ‘Hilly’ gets the shutout and they don’t get any light from it. So, good on everybody to get it right.”
NOTES: Dorofeyev recorded his seventh multigoal game of 2025-26 and tied William Karlsson (2017-18) for the second most in a season by a Golden Knights player. Jonathan Marchessault (10 in 2023-24) holds the record. … Marner recorded his 50th assist to match David Perron (66 games) as the fastest player to do so with the Golden Knights. He also joined Perron as the only players to post 50 or more assists in their first season with the franchise.