Dorofeyev gets 2 goals, assist again, Golden Knights shut out Blackhawks

Dorofeyev also recorded two goals and an assist in Vegas’ 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Adin Hill made 21 saves in his first shutout of the season and 12th in the NHL. His last shutout came on March 13, 2025, against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“I’m sure the group feels a lot better about themselves,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’ve got a couple of wins now. We’re getting good first periods, cleaning up that part of our game. Special teams are playing well. Adin Hill’s found his rhythm.”

Rasmus Andersson and Keegan Kolesar also scored, and Mark Stone and Mitch Marner each had two assists for the Golden Knights (31-22-4), who won their second in a row to move into first place in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the Anaheim Ducks.

“We’re not chasing the game,” Andersson said. “We’re off to better starts, and we’re scoring a little bit more. It feels like we’re not giving up too much.”